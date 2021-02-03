Kaden Kornele's three-pointer at the buzzer lifted the 16th-ranked Boomers to a 61-58 victory over upset-minded Guymon at Boomer Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
Kornele's straightaway deep three came after the Tigers had tied the game with a free throw at the 7.5 second mark and sent the Boomers and their fans into a wild celebration on homecoming night.
In the girls game, Guymon controlled things most of the way in a 41-31 decision.
Woodward's boys had beaten the Tigers decisively in two previous meetings by 30 and 29 points.
The third matchup proved quite different as the teams traded the lead throughout.
Woodward took a 16-14 first quarter lead, but Guymon held a 28-26 advantage at the half.
Neither team was able to get separation in the second half with the lead changing hands six times. The Boomers largest advantage was four points in the third period and the Tigers' largest lead was five points.
Guymon had that five-point lead 57-52 with a little over two minutes left but would only score one point the rest of the way.
Free throws by Zach Chavez, Jesus Cano and Max Cheap put the Boomers in front 58-57 with 18.5 seconds left, setting up the dramatic finish.
Cheap led all scorers with 23 points while Chavez had 11, including a buzzer-beating three of his own at the end of the third period that put the Boomers up 43-42, and Cano 10. Kornele finished with eight.
The Boomers improved to 14-2 while Guymon fell to 3-12, though the Tigers have played quite a bit better in the second semester with four of the losses by six points or less.
On the girls side, the Boomers led just once at 3-2 after a Madison Gartrell three-pointer.
Otherwise, the Tigers held the advantage, building a 20-12 halftime lead and opening it up to 10 points after three periods.
The closest Woodward could get in the second half was six points.
Gartrell had 15 points but no other Woodward player scored more than five.
With the win, Guymon (ranked 19th in 5A) split the season series and improved to 6-7. The Boomers fell to 9-6, losing for the fourth time in their last five outings.
In halftime ceremonies of the boys game, Avery Williams was crowned basketball homecoming queen and Cheap was the homecoming king.
Woodward goes to Clinton on Thursday with the girls starting at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.
Clinton's boys beat Anadarko 64-58 on Tuesday while the girls lost 84-21 to the Warriors.
