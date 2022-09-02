Host Guthrie used a 28-point second period to break away from the Woodward Boomers and went on to a 50-0 victory at Jelsma Stadium on Friday night.
The Bluejays, ranked in the top 10 in Class 5A, improved to 2-0. It was the season opener for the Boomers.
Quarterback Hayden Calvert had a huge game for the Bluejays, running for two touchdowns and throwing for two more. Featured running back Isaiah Hammons added a pair of scores.
Ahead 7-0 after one period, the Bluejay lead ballooned to 35-0 at halftime, largely on the strength of two touchdowns in the final 1:30 of the half.
Guthrie added two more touchdowns and a safety in the second half.
The Boomers will return to action on Friday with the home opener against Bethany. The Broncos are 2-0 with wins over Jones and John Marshall.
The teams split meetings the last two years with each squad winning at home.
