Dodge City, Kan. - Woodward dropped both basketball games to the Dodge City Demons here Tuesday night.

In the girls contest, Dodge City finished the game on an 8-1 run, mostly at the free throw line, to defeat the Boomers 48-40. Dodge City is 5-1 on the season.

Dodge City's boys improved to 6-0 with a 61-45 decision over the Boomers.

Both Dodge City teams are ranked in the top 10 in Kansas Class 6A.

Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomer girls with 20 points and Averi Edwards scored seven.

On the boys side, the Boomers didn't' have a player in double figures. Kyle Martin and Jesus Cano had nine each and Zach Chavez seven.

Both Woodward teams are 2-2 and will host Shattuck on Friday, then Enid next Tuesday to close out the first semester.

Tuesday's games

High School Boys

Deer Creek-Lamont 62, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 40

Eisenhower 67, Altus 35

Arapaho-Butler 45, Canute 44

Leedey 67, Arnett 27

Forgan 54, Beaver 29

Weatherford 69, Cache 38

Calumet 79, Corn Bible Academy 36

Timberlake 47, Canton 21

Cashion 79, Thomas 31

Cherokee 40, Ringwood 35

Chisholm 50, Tonkawa 45

Pond Creek-Hunter 60, Cimarron 39

Garber 83, Dover 36

Hinton 66, Fairview 50

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 57, Waynoka 44

Goodwell 67, Elkhart, Kan. 44

Hammon 66, Navajo 44

Hennessey 77, Harding Fine Arts 33

Hydro-Eakly 88, Union City 46

Kingfisher 42, Newcastle 41

Vici 66, Laverne 58 (overtime)

Lomega 82, Kremlin-Hillsdale 46

Medford 38, Burlington 35

Seiling 80, Mooreland 39

Okarche 62, Oklahoma Bible Academy 54

Shattuck 37, Sharon-Mutual 30

Waukomis 59, Okeene 27

High School Girls

Arapaho-Butler 57, Canute 32

Arnett 56, Leedey 27

Forgan 42, Beaver 31

Burlington 52, Medford 31

Weatherford 63, Cache 28

Calumet 74, Corn Bible Academy 39

Canton 44, Timberlake 21

Mangum 39, Carnegie 32

Thomas 43, Cashion 38

Chisholm 56, Tonkawa 27

Pond Creek-Hunter 55, Cimarron 28

Garber 55, Dover 28

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 59, Wewoka 28

Kingfisher 79, Newcastle 26

Lomega 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 30

Okarche 65, Oklahoma Bible Academy 51

Okeene 38, Waukomis 32

Fairview 44, Hinton 38

Hammon 70, Navajo 64

Hydro-Eakly 63, Union City 22

Laverne 54, Vici 49

Seiling 71, Mooreland 21

Shattuck 70, Sharon-Mutual 22

Tyrone 57, Moscow, Kan. 24

Monday's games

High School Boys

Burlington 40, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 20

Balko 48, Felt 29

Drumright 96 Billings 29

Shattuck 51, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 46

Lookeba-Sickles 61, Geary 29

Sentinel 73, Olustee-Eldorado 46

Sayre 62, Snyder 58

High School Girls

Burlington 30, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 20

Balko 71, Felt 15

Blair 49, Indiahoma 18

Garber 52, Crescent 29

Shattuck 54, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47

Sentinel 65, Olusltee-Eldorado 18

Snyder 54, Sayre 43

