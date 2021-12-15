Dodge City, Kan. - Woodward dropped both basketball games to the Dodge City Demons here Tuesday night.
In the girls contest, Dodge City finished the game on an 8-1 run, mostly at the free throw line, to defeat the Boomers 48-40. Dodge City is 5-1 on the season.
Dodge City's boys improved to 6-0 with a 61-45 decision over the Boomers.
Both Dodge City teams are ranked in the top 10 in Kansas Class 6A.
Thessaly Pfeifer led the Boomer girls with 20 points and Averi Edwards scored seven.
On the boys side, the Boomers didn't' have a player in double figures. Kyle Martin and Jesus Cano had nine each and Zach Chavez seven.
Both Woodward teams are 2-2 and will host Shattuck on Friday, then Enid next Tuesday to close out the first semester.
Tuesday's games
High School Boys
Deer Creek-Lamont 62, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 40
Eisenhower 67, Altus 35
Arapaho-Butler 45, Canute 44
Leedey 67, Arnett 27
Forgan 54, Beaver 29
Weatherford 69, Cache 38
Calumet 79, Corn Bible Academy 36
Timberlake 47, Canton 21
Cashion 79, Thomas 31
Cherokee 40, Ringwood 35
Chisholm 50, Tonkawa 45
Pond Creek-Hunter 60, Cimarron 39
Garber 83, Dover 36
Hinton 66, Fairview 50
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 57, Waynoka 44
Goodwell 67, Elkhart, Kan. 44
Hammon 66, Navajo 44
Hennessey 77, Harding Fine Arts 33
Hydro-Eakly 88, Union City 46
Kingfisher 42, Newcastle 41
Vici 66, Laverne 58 (overtime)
Lomega 82, Kremlin-Hillsdale 46
Medford 38, Burlington 35
Seiling 80, Mooreland 39
Okarche 62, Oklahoma Bible Academy 54
Shattuck 37, Sharon-Mutual 30
Waukomis 59, Okeene 27
High School Girls
Arapaho-Butler 57, Canute 32
Arnett 56, Leedey 27
Forgan 42, Beaver 31
Burlington 52, Medford 31
Weatherford 63, Cache 28
Calumet 74, Corn Bible Academy 39
Canton 44, Timberlake 21
Mangum 39, Carnegie 32
Thomas 43, Cashion 38
Chisholm 56, Tonkawa 27
Pond Creek-Hunter 55, Cimarron 28
Garber 55, Dover 28
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 59, Wewoka 28
Kingfisher 79, Newcastle 26
Lomega 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 30
Okarche 65, Oklahoma Bible Academy 51
Okeene 38, Waukomis 32
Fairview 44, Hinton 38
Hammon 70, Navajo 64
Hydro-Eakly 63, Union City 22
Laverne 54, Vici 49
Seiling 71, Mooreland 21
Shattuck 70, Sharon-Mutual 22
Tyrone 57, Moscow, Kan. 24
Monday's games
High School Boys
Burlington 40, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 20
Balko 48, Felt 29
Drumright 96 Billings 29
Shattuck 51, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 46
Lookeba-Sickles 61, Geary 29
Sentinel 73, Olustee-Eldorado 46
Sayre 62, Snyder 58
High School Girls
Burlington 30, Aline-Cleo/Freedom 20
Balko 71, Felt 15
Blair 49, Indiahoma 18
Garber 52, Crescent 29
Shattuck 54, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 47
Sentinel 65, Olusltee-Eldorado 18
Snyder 54, Sayre 43
