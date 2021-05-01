ARDMORE - The Boomer baseball team advanced to regional competition by sweeping Plainview in Class 4A Bi-District competition on Thursday.
Woodward won the opening game 12-9, then routed Plainview 20-1 in the second game to advance.
The Boomers improved to 10-17. Regional pairings will be announced on Monday.
In game one on Thursday, the Boomers overcame a 9-5 deficit with seven runs in the top of the seventh inning for the win.
Woodward had 15 hits in the game with Kade Jones and Cameron Medina getting three each. Hunter Moseley had a pair of hits. Nash Hunter drove in three runs and Medina and Jackson Ramirez two each.
Game two was a blowout from the start as the Boomers scored in every inning with seven in the first, three in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth frame.
Woodard had 12 hits in the game led by Taelen Laird with three. Moseley and Laird each drove in six runs and Jones two.
Moseley scattered five hits over four innings for the win, striking out four.
