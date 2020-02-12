Boomers split games at Alva
ALVA - Woodward's boys turned away an Alva upset bid Tuesday night with a 72-65 victory over the Goldbugs in high school basketball.
On the girls side, Alva, ranked fifth in Class 3A, improved to 21-1 with a 59-47 win over the Boomers.
Coltyn Semmel had 18 points to lead a group of four Woodward players in double figures against the Goldbugs. Rylan Cope added 14 points, Jack McClung 13 and Max Cheap scored 12.
Austin Reed led Alva with 23 points.
The Boomers, 12-8, led 38-32 at halftime.
Alva dropped to 5-17
In the girls game, the Boomers led 27-26 at halftime but a big third period by Alva broke the game open.
Payton Jones led Alva with 19 points.
Thessaly Pfeifer had 14 to lead Woodward with Makale Floyd scoring nine and Ava Long seven.
The Boomers are 9-11 on the season.
Woodward will host Guymon on Friday.
Tuesday's scores of interest
Girls
Freedom 59, Aline-Cleo 57; Anadarko 51, Weatherford 45; Arapaho-Butler 55, Leedey 47; Arnett 55, Erick 43; Hooker 66, Beaver 26; Bethany 52, Elk City 46; Cheyenne 52, Burns Flat-Dill City 27; Canute 67, Corn Bible 38; Cashion 38, Okarche 34; Drummond 43, Okeene 37; Kingfisher 77, Elgin 28; Fairview 36, Mooreland 16; Forgan 29, Laverne 28; MacArthur 58, Altus 55; Ponca City 86, enid 28; Seiling 49, Watonga 45; Pioneer 53, Timberlake 26; Hennessey 48, Thomas 41.
Boys
Aline-Cleo 43, Freedom 37; MacArthur 83, Altus 32; Weatherford 55, Anadarko 52; Arapaho-Butler 48, Leedey 37; Erick 64, Arnett 62; Hooker 76, Beaver 28; Buffalo 59, Waynoka 55; Burlington 64, Kremlin-Hillsdale 56; Cheyenne 56, Burns Flat-Dill City 49; Canute 59, Corn Bible 46; Cashion 56, Okarche 51; Kingfisher 60, Elgin 35; Bethany 76, Elk City 46; Fairview 69, Mooreland 67; Sharon-Mutual 60, Hammon 59; Timberlake 56, Pioneer 41; Seiling 55, Watonga 49;
