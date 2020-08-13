The Boomers won their pool round games Thursday in the Woodward Softball Tournament, beating Seiling and Sayre.
Woodward, 4-1, will play in the quarterfinals today at 1 p.m.
Against Seiling, the Boomers used a six-run second inning to really put the game away.
Riley Moore walked and scored on Laynee Vo's hit in the first inning.
Key hits in the second inning were a leadoff double by Allie Don Carlos, and two-run doubles by Madison Gartrell and Lily Nippert. J. B. Miramontes also drove in a run.
Miramontos singled home two runs in the third for a 9-0 lead.
Seiling scored twice in the fourth inning and twice in the fifth.
Gartrell was the winning pitcher.
In the second game, the Boomers defeated Sayre 11-2, ending things with a six-run fourth inning.
Justyce Wilson had three hits and drove in three runs for the Boomers. Gartrell drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Haley Harlow also had three RBI with two hits.
Don Carlos was the winning pitcher in this game.
Mooreland opened the tournament with a 10-8 win over Beaver-Forgan. The Bearcats were playing the Woodward JV later on Thursday.
In some other scores, Elk City downed Kingfisher 4-2, Beaver-Forgan defeated the Woodward JV 12-1 and Clinton beat Guymon JV 13-1.
Games start on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex.
