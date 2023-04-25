Several local teams will be in action on Tuesday.
The Boomer soccer teams host Okahoma Christian School in non-district action at Boomer Stadium.
Girls start at 5:30 p.m. and the boys follow at 7:30 p.m.
Both Woodward teams are coming off victories over Classen SAS on Friday.
The girls won 10-0 with eight players scoring goals. Averi Edwards and Carli Burton each scored twice and Presley Pruett, Ava Long, Thessaly Pfeifer, Bryleigh Douglas-Fischer, Riley Moore and Lily Luckett had one goal each.
The boys posted a 4-1 victory. Caden Reid had three goals and assisted on a goal by Armondo Montes.
Woodward’s girls are 11-3 while Oklahoma Christian sports a 12-0 record.
On the boys side, the Boomers are 8-6 and OCS is 4-5.
This is the final regular season match. Next Monday, both Woodward teams will host playoff games.
Woodward’s baseball team closes out its home schedule with a 4:30 p.m. doubleheader against Guymon.
The Boomers are coming off a fourth place finish in the Okmulgee Tournament, beating Sequoyah Tahlequah and Keifer before dropping games to Bristow and Meeker for third place.
Woodward, 16-19, swept the Tigers to start the season back in early March.
Senior Night activities for Woodward start at 4:15 p.m.
The Boomers also learned their bi-district playoff destination. The Boomers will travel to Cache on Friday for a best of three series with the winner advancing to a regional.
A doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday and if a third game is needed it will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Woodward’s track teams will be at an invitational tournament in Weatherford and the girls golf team is in regionals at Elk City.
