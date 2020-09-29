The Piedmont Wildcats used an 11-run sixth inning to break things open and went on to defeat the Boomers 16-5 in high school softball Tuesday.
The Boomers dropped to 12-20 overall and 4-4 in District 5A-2. Piedmont wrapped up the district title with a 10-0 league record. Overall the Wildcats are 24-4.
Falling behind 5-0 after three innings, the Boomers got their offense going in the fourth. Madison Gartrell and J. B. Miramontes had hits and scored on a double by Justyce Wilson. Airyn Farley singled to score Wilson and make it 5-3.
The Boomers closed it to 5-4 in the fifth on doubles by Gartrell and Hallie Cook.
After Piedmont's big inning - highlighted by a grand slam homer from Paisley Clark - the Boomers scored their final run in the bottom of the sixth on hits by Wilson, Riley Moore and Allie Don Carlos.
The Boomers will return to district action on Monday with scheduled makeup games against Guthrie. The games were originally scheduled on Sept. 28, but postponed due to COVID-19 quarantines in Guthrie.
Action starts at 5 p.m. with the completion of a game interrupted by weather earlier this year. Guthrie led that game 5-1 when it was halted. The second game will follow immediately.
In area action on Tuesday, Hammon beat Arnett 6-2.
Here are scores from Monday.
Chandler 12-17, Alva 2-0; Mooreland 13, Arnett 0; Apache 11-13, Watonga 1-0; Fairview 22-24, Cordell 0-1; Kingfisher 5, Enid 1; Weatherford 16, Hammon 15; Hinton 24-15, Hooker 7-14; Hydro-Eakly 12, McLoud 1; Pioneer 5, Kremlin-Hillsdale 4; Leedey 9, Shattuck 0; Mulhall-Orlando 8, Ringwood 0; Texhoma-Goodwell 12-9, Wellston 2-6; Woodland 11, Chisholm 8.
