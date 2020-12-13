Woodward's bid for a championship in the Compass Athletics Winter Classic came up short on Saturday.
Both teams lost in the title games at Boomer Fieldhouse. In the girls contest ninth-ranked Kingfisher pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Boomers 40-26 and in the boys game Glenpool (ranked 14th in 5A) beat the Boomers 54-36.
Chisholm's boys won the third place game, defeating Guthrie 53-47 in overtime, and Guthrie won third in the girls division beating Altus 76-66 in a shootout.
Other winners on Saturday were the Altus and Guymon boys and the Guymon and Glenpool girls.
Woodward's girls led Kingfisher 14-8 at the half, but the Yellowjackets took the lead with a 14-2 run to start the second half. The Boomers trailed 24-19 after three period and Kingfisher opened up the margin in the final eight minutes.
Allison Green led Kingfisher with 17 points and Ally Stephenson scored 11.
Thessaly Pfeifer had six points to pace the Boomers and Ava Long scored five.
In the boys game, Glenpool led most of the way, taking a 25-17 halftime lead.
The third period was decisive as Glenpool outscored the Boomers 12-3 to lead by 16 points. Woodward was unable to close the gap in the fourth period.
Isaac Tiger had 24 points for Glenpool and Avery Cook scored 15.
Max Cheap had 14 points and Jesus Cano eight for the Boomers.
Two of the more impressive individual performances came in the third place girls game. Anjewl Murillo scored 36 points in Guthrie's victory while Lakysia Johnson had 40 for Altus.
Both were named to the All-Tournament team along with Pfeifer and Masey Porter from Woodward and Emily Myers and Stephenson from Kingfisher. Green was the most valuable player winner.
On the boys side, All-Tournament selections included Hunter Combs of Chisholm, T. J. Kelly of Guthrie, Zach Chavez and Max Cheap of Woodward and Cook and Grayden Baker of Glenpool. Tiger won the MVP award.
Both of Woodward's teams are 4-1 this year and have two games scheduled this week. On Thursday, the Boomers travel to Clinton and on Friday they visit Sayre.
Woodward's next home game is not until Jan. 15 when Anadarko comes to Boomer Fieldhouse
Saturday area scores
High school boys
Noble 48, Anadarko 42; Pawnee 41, Alva 33; Arnett 37, OBA JV 29; Balko 57, Erick 46; Calumet 61, Lomega 60; Canton 41, Okeene 24; Cashion 68, Okarche 43; Ringwood 31, Cherokee 30; Hinton 54, Cordell 48; Fairview 60, OBA 57; Fort Cobb-Broxton 63, Hobart 41; Hooker 46, Garber 43; Mooreland 46, Waynoka 35
High school girls
Alva 42, Frontier 41; Lomega 106, Arnett 57; Erick 42, Balko 41; Calumet 40, Fairview 32; Hooker 51, Cashion 43; Cherokee 51, Dover 43; Garber 67, Okarche 65; Mooreland 53, Waynoka 16
Upcoming games
Tuesday
Newkirk at Alva; Leedey at Arnett; Forgan at Beaver; Hinton at Fairview; Waynoka at Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply in Fort Supply; Seiling at Mooreland; Sharon-Mutual at Shattuck; Turpin at Texhoma; Spearman, Texas at Hooker, Moscow, Kan. at Tyrone; Burlington at Medford; Cherokee at Ringwood; Okeene at Waukomis and Navajo at Hammon.
Here are the pairings for this week's Laverne Basketball Tournament.
The tournament was moved up a day to start on Wednesday and end Friday due to Laverne playing in the Class B football championship on Saturday.
First round pairings on Wednesday
Girls
10 a.m. - Shattuck vs. Buffalo
12:30 p.m. - Texhoma vs. Forgan
3 p.m. - Tyrone vs. Turpin
5:30 p.m. - Laverne vs. Pioneer
Boys
11:15 a.m. - Shattuck vs. Texhoma JV
1:45 p.m. - Turpin vs. Texhoma
4:15 p.m. - Tyrone vs. Buffalo
6:45 p.m. - Pioneer vs. Forgan
