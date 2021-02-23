A nightmarish second half has the Woodward Boomers in the elimination bracket of the Class 4A Area 1 basketball playoffs.
Down 19 at half-time, Clinton outscored the Boomers 44-16 in the final 16 minutes to win the District 1 championship 63-54 at Boomer Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
In the girls game, Clinton held off a late Boomer run to win 38-32.
Both Woodward teams will play Harrah on Thursday afternoon in the sub-regional at Weatherford High School. The girls tip at 1 p.m. and the boys at 3 p.m. Wins will send them to the main regional site at Kingfisher on Friday.
Woodward, ranked 16th, dominated the first half of the boys game, sprinting to a quick 17-2 lead less than four minutes into the contest. The Boomers led 24-9 after one quarter and 38-19 at the break.
But Clinton scored nine straight to open the third quarter and gain the momentum.
Free throws by Max Cheap and Kaden Kornele didn't slow the Tornadoes, who closed the quarter with 12 straight points for a 43-40 lead.
Woodward didn't have a field goal in the quarter and scored just two points.
The Boomers battled back in the fourth period and tied the game on a Kornele three-pointer at the 5:01 mark, but Clinton ran off six straight points to take the lead for good.
Jesus Cano cut the deficit to three at 53-50 but that was as close as the Boomers could get down the stretch.
Harrison Crumley led Clinton with 20 points and Caden Powell scored 17.
Max Cheap had 12 to pace the Boomers. Cano scored 11 and Zach Chavez 10, all in the first half.
Woodward had a 12-game winning streak snapped and is 17-3.
In the girls game, Clinton scored the final seven points of the second period for a 19-12 lead and didn't give it up.
Clinton led by as many as 11 in the third period, before the Boomers worked their way back, getting within 33-30 in the fourth quarter. Woodward had one possession to possibly tie but misfired and Clinton went on to win.
Thessaly Pfeifer had 15 points to lead the Boomers, scoring of them in the second half and nine in the fourth quarter. Ava Long added six points.
The Boomers dropped to 9-9.
On Monday, the Harrah boys lost to Weatherford 64-53 and Harrah's girls lost 75-30 to the Eagles.
In Class B girls regional championship games on Tuesday, Forgan beat Arnett 54-39 and Leedey defeated Beaver 64-42. Forgan and Leedey will play Friday night at Boomer Fieldhouse in the Area 1 championship game.
In Class A girls, Seiling downed Arapaho-Butler 49-41 and Okarche beat Woodland 45-34. Seiling and Okarche play for the area title in Enid on Friday.
In Class B boys, Tyrone upset Leedey 52-44 and Forgan stunned Duke 62-31 to win regionals. Forgan and Tyrone will play Friday in Woodward for a trip to state.
In Class A Boys, it was Arapaho-Butler over Seiling 41-37 and Calumet over Thomas 62-46 in the regional finals.
The Class A and B area tournaments start on Thursday as do the 2A, 3A and 4A regionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.