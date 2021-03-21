Thursday's scores
Baseball
Leedey 4, Amber-Pocasset 3; Arapaho-Butler 20, Allen 0; Binger-Oney 6, Granite 1; Calumet 6, North Rock Creek 2; Wister 14, Calumet 0; Canute 15, El Reno 0; Cashion 6, Capitol Hill 1; Pioneer 19, Cemenet 2; Chisholm 7, Morris 2; Union City 12, Merritt 4; Clayton 6, Merritt 0; Tipton 6, Watonga 4; Elk City 15, Stilwell 5; Moore 9, Elk City 1; Fort Cobb-Broxton 3, Duncan 2; Fort Cobb-Broxton 8, Muldrow 0; Lookeba-Sickles 8, North Rock Creek 4
Softball
Hobart 9-15, Arapaho-Butler 1-6
Friday's scores
Baseball
Atoka 11, Leedey 1; Alva 8, McCurtain 7; Arapaho-Butler 12, Stuart 8; Cordell 8, Blair 2; Canute 12, Varnum 0; Deer Creek 5, Kingfisher 1; Enid 12, Muldrow 0; Clayton 5, Binger-Oney 2; Canute 15, North Rock Creek 0; Cashion 7, Putnam City 6; Hydro-Eakly 5, McCurtain 3; Amber Pocasset 9, Tonkawa 4; Calumet 11, Watonga 0; Canute 12, Varnum 0; Mannford 5, Chisholm 4; Piedmont 10, Elk City 2; Vici 9, Heavener 1; Kiefer 10, Hennessey 0; Yukon 8, Kinfisher 0; Okarche 8, Oilton 1; Wister 12, Okarche 0; Mulhall Orlando 7, Ringwood 3; Vici 8, El Reno 0;' Watonga 14, Clayton 3; Minco 17, Merritt 5
Softball
Arapaho-Butler 18, Blair 5; Tahlequah 15, Leedey 10; Tuskha 15, Leedey 7
Saturday's scores
Baseball
Chickasha 9, Clinton 8; Berryhill 3, Weatherford 2; Vian 8, Leedey 6; Lookeba-Sickles 18, Putnam City North 2; Pioneer 9, Navajo 8; Alva 8, Crossings Christian 1; Alva 14, Oklahoma Christian Academy 4; Drummond 11, Mooreland 10; Mooreland 11, Hydro-Eakly 4
Softball
Leedey 19, Harrah 16; Dale 27, Leedey 17; Hinton 6, Weatherford 5
