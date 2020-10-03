Mooreland in Class A and Leedey in Class B were among the teams that earned state softball tournament berths on Friday.
Mooreland, ranked sixth in Class A, needed three wins on Friday to advance after a 10-8 loss to Shattuck on Thursday.
The Bearcats first beat Laverne 13-1, then outlasted Shattuck 11-9 to force the final championship game. The Bearcats broke open a close contest with 8 runs in the sixth inning and went on to win 22-10.
Leedey advanced by defeating Arnett 2-0 on Friday. The Bison are ranked third in Class B.
Regional Tournaments
Softball
Friday
Class B
Arnett 4, Beaver 1
Leedey 2, Arnett 0 (Leedey advances to state)
Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, Hammon 4
Hammon 6, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2 (Hammon advances to state)
Class A
Mooreland 13, Laverne 1
Mooreland 11, Shattuck 9
Mooreland 22, Shattuck 10 (Mooreland advances to state)
Hydro-Eakly 9, Arapaho-Butler 2
Binger-Oney 7, Hydro-Eakly 2 (Binger-Oney advances to state)
Thursday
Class B
Leedey 15, Timberlake 2
Arnett 4, Beaver 3
Beaver 10, Timberlake 1
Leedey 5, Arnett 0
Hammon 15, Duke 4
Kremlin-Hillsdale 16, Geary 1
Duke 10, Geary 6
Hammon 6, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2
Class A
Mooreland 14, Seiling 0
Shattuck 11, Laverne 1
Laverne 11, Seiling 3
Shattuck 10, Mooreland 8
Arapaho-Butler 14, Hydro-Eakly 5
Binger-Oney 11, Fletcher 1
Hydro-Eakly 11, Fletcher 8
Binger-Oney 8, Arapaho-Butler 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.