Mooreland in Class A and Leedey in Class B were among the teams that earned state softball tournament berths on Friday.

Mooreland, ranked sixth in Class A, needed three wins on Friday to advance after a 10-8 loss to Shattuck on Thursday.

The Bearcats first beat Laverne 13-1, then outlasted Shattuck 11-9 to force the final championship game. The Bearcats broke open a close contest with 8 runs in the sixth inning and went on to win 22-10.

Leedey advanced by defeating Arnett 2-0 on Friday. The Bison are ranked third in Class B.

Regional Tournaments

Softball

Friday

Class B

Arnett 4, Beaver 1

Leedey 2, Arnett 0 (Leedey advances to state)

Kremlin-Hillsdale 5, Hammon 4

Hammon 6, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2 (Hammon advances to state)

Class A

Mooreland 13, Laverne 1

Mooreland 11, Shattuck 9

Mooreland 22, Shattuck 10 (Mooreland advances to state)

Hydro-Eakly 9, Arapaho-Butler 2

Binger-Oney 7, Hydro-Eakly 2 (Binger-Oney advances to state)

Thursday

Class B

Leedey 15, Timberlake 2

Arnett 4, Beaver 3

Beaver 10, Timberlake 1

Leedey 5, Arnett 0

Hammon 15, Duke 4

Kremlin-Hillsdale 16, Geary 1

Duke 10, Geary 6

Hammon 6, Kremlin-Hillsdale 2

Class A

Mooreland 14, Seiling 0

Shattuck 11, Laverne 1

Laverne 11, Seiling 3

Shattuck 10, Mooreland 8

Arapaho-Butler 14, Hydro-Eakly 5

Binger-Oney 11, Fletcher 1

Hydro-Eakly 11, Fletcher 8

Binger-Oney 8, Arapaho-Butler 0

