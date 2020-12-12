Football
Class A
Thomas 28, Ringling 27
Class B
Dewar 54, Shattuck 14
Laverne 38, Pioneer 12
Basketball
Friday's games
High school boys
Altus 50, Guymon 47; Alva 45, Davenport 32; Anadarko 68, Noble JV 27; Arapaho-Butler 43, Sentinel 37; Sharon-Mutual 42, Beaver 32; Medford 76, Billings 9; Texhoma 60, Boise City 43; Turpin 35, Buffalo 32; Calumet 66, Fairview 45; Canute 52, Hollis 49; Hooker 66, Cashion 57; Cherokee 53, Coyle 44; Cimarron 43, Ringwood JV 39; Ringwood 49, Dover 40; Goodwell 47, Sunray, Texas 20; Leedey 70, Hammon 39; Kingfisher 73, Edmond North 63; Lomega 52, OBA 44; Vici 55, Merritt 52; Morrison 57, Seiling 55
High school girls
Kingfisher 61, Altus 33; alva 40, Pawnee 36; Arnett 53, Fairview 50; Arapaho-Butler 46, Sentinel 33; Beaver 52, Sharon-Mutual 33; Boise City 53, Texhoma 51; Turpin 73, Buffalo 36; Canute 56, Hollis 44; Cashion 54, Okarche 47; Cimarron 42, Dover 31; Forgan 81, Fowler, Kan. 13; Hooker 58, Garber 52; Glencoe 42, Covington-Douglas 34; Guymon 58, Glenpool 44; Leedey 51, Hammon 43; Lomega 78, Calumet 38; Medford 51, Billings 18; Merritt 36, Vici 31; Seiling 64, Morrison 34; Thomas 52, Hobart 38
Thursday's games
High school boys
Alva 51, Mingo Valley Christian 36; Canton 47, Arnett 30; Mooreland 54, Beaver 47; Hinton 58, Blair 48; Canute 68, Vici 52; Cherokee 52, Ringwood JV 24; Coyile 50, Cimarron 49; Goodwell 52, Erick 35; Garaber 73, Tonkawa 39; Hooker 41, Crescent 23; Merritt 48, Navajo 44; Okarche 42, Ripley 37; Ringwood 82, Aline-Cleo 17
High school girls
Alva 40, Mingo Valley Christian 13; Beaver 40, Mooreland 34; Thomas 55, Blair 25; Vici 47, Canute 35; Canton 38, Oklahoma Bible 36; Cashion 44, Tonkawa 35; Cherokee 84, Mid Moore Christian 17; Cimarron 55, Ringwood JV 14; Covington-Douglas 33, South Haven, Kan. 24; Okarche 68, Crescent 21; Erick 39, Goodwell 22; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 56, Waynoka 35; Hooker 52, Ripley 29; Lookeba-Sickles 96, Hinton 34; Mangum 54, Cordell 53; Merritt 65, Navajo 40; Okeene 64, Lomega JV 28; Ringwood 64, Aline-Cleo 40
