Tuesday's games
Woodward 5, Noble 4
Laynee Vo's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh accounted for the winning runs.
Noble 8, Woodward 5
Elk City 3, Texhoma 0; Bartlesville 5, Enid 1; Ringwood 9, Okeene/Aline-Cleo 5; Arapaho-Butler 8, Hinton 1; Hobart 5, Arnett 0; Binger-Oney 10, Merritt 0; Binger-Oney 4, Leedey 0; Cheyenne 17, Blair 5; Canute 16, Sentinel 2; Okarche 12, Cashion 1; Guymon 12, Laverne 4; Laverne 9, Guymon 8; Hooker 9, Turpin 1; Leedey 14, Merritt 3; Mooreland 10, Timberlake 0; Shattuck 17, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 0; Watonga 9, Wellston 5
Fall baseball
Okarche 17, Cement 4; Navajo 10, Leedey 0; Sentinel 11, Ninnekah 0
Volleyball
Sharon-Mutual def. Hennessey
Monday's games
Softball
Woodward 4, Del City 3
Anadarko 4, Comanche 2; Arapaho-Butler 11, Geary 1; Binger-Oney 8, Arapaho-Butler 0; Arnett 4, Beaver/Forgan 3; Blackwell 9, Ponca City 6; Hammon 13, Blair 0.
Broken Arrow 15, Enid 0; Shattuck 9, Canute 8; Cherokee 11, Cimarron 2; Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 11, Cheyenne 9; Clinton 15, Sayre 13; Medford 14, Dover 11.
Elk City 9, Merritt 2; Geary 5, Binger-Oney JV 4; Guthrie 15, Noble 2; Okarche 14, Hennessey 0; Kingfisher 14, McLoud 3; Laverne 11, Woodward JV 6; Leedey 12, Mooreland 9; Ringwood 7, Covington-Douglas 6.
Fall baseball
Arapaho-Butler 12, Sentinel 2; Fletcher 15, Binger-Oney 3; Lookeba-Sickles 5, Canute 3; Amber-Pocasseet 14, Drummond 3; Leedey 19, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 10; Duke 16, Geronimo 0; Duke 14, Granite 2; Granite 16, Geronimo 6; Mulhall-Orlando 8, Cimarron 6; Vici 21, Cheyenne 2
Volleyball
Chisholm def. Oklahoma Union, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16
