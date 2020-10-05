State softball pairings
Class B
Quarterfinals and semifinals at Firelake in Shawnee, championship game at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City
Thursday Quarterfinals
11 a.m. - Roff vs. Whitesboro; 1:30 p.m. - Leedey vs. Hammon; 4 p.m. - Red Oak vs. Moss; 6:30 p.m. - Kiowa vs. Cyril
Friday Semifinals
11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Saturday championship
11 a.m.
Class A
All games at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City
Thursday quarterfinals
11 a.m. - Sterling vs. Morrison; 1:30 p.m. - Ripley vs. Mooreland; 4 p.m. - Binger-Oney vs. Stuart; 6:30 p.m. - Caddo vs. Fairland
Friday semifinals
Noon and 2:30 p.m.
Saturday championship
1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals and semifinals at Firelake in Shawnee, championship game at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City
Thursday quarterfinals
11 a.m. - Henryetta vs. Sulphur; 1:30 p.m. - Tishomingo vs. Kellyville; 4 p.m. - Chisholm vs. Washington; 6:30 p.m. - Dewey vs. Pocola
Friday semifinals
Noon and 2:30 p.m.
Saturday championship
6:30 p.m.
State baseball pairings
Class A
Quarterfinals and semifinals at Dolese Park, championship game at Bricktown Ballpark
Thursday quarterfinals
10 a.m. - Canute vs. Oktaha
1 p.m. - Rattan vs. Byng
4 p.m. - Vici vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton
7 p.m. - Silo vs. Dale
Friday semifinals
11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Saturday championship
12:05 p.m.
Week 6 football schedule
Friday (7 p.m.): Buffalo at Corn Bible Academy, Laverne at Balko-Forgan, Mooreland at Texhoma, Canton at Seiling, Waynoka at Sharon-Mutual, Shattuck at Turpin, Boise City at Beaver, DCLA at Timberlake, Tyrone at Geary, Hooker at Thomas, Fairview at Burns Flat-Dill City, Ringwood at Okeene, Cherokee at Yale
Saturday (1 p.m.): Guthrie at Woodward
Saturday results
Cross Country
Oklahoma Baptist University Invitational
5A-6A Junior High Girls 2400M
Woodward results: 2, Khloe Clemence, 9:52.8. 17, Aleah Chase, 11:47.8.
5A-6A Junior High Boys 3200M
Woodward finished fifth as a team.
Results: 1, Dathan Custar, 11:29. 16, Bo Patten, 13:36.3. 25, Ruben Salazar, 14:29.9. 27, Christian Gipson, 14:40.2. 32 CJ Brown, 14:57.4.
5A-6A High School Girls 5000M
Woodward finished eighth as a team.
Results: Melanie Rosales, 23:28.7. Kendal Wells, 24:31.8. Sahira Villegas, 25:16.1. Arien Becerra, 26:13.6. Maya Pittman, 26:41.3. Grace Gore, 26:49.6. Celeste Alvarado, 38:14.5.
5A-6A High School Boys 5000M
Woodward finished fifth as a team.
Results: Carlos Rosales, 19:03.1. Josh Hagemier, 20:01.1. Ed Corona, 21:50.7. Uriel Quintero, 21:56.8. Roberto Nava, 23:54.8.
Watonga Invitational
Boys 5K
Buffalo results: 11, Kayden Carter, 18:08.87. Gavin Gore, 19:44.02. Jackson Buss, 22:27.93.
Fort Supply results: Dash Garton, 18:48.21. William Pachner, 19:22.37. Ryker Garton, 20:35.84.
Laverne results: Teegan Green, 19:05.55. Jonathan Guajardo, 20:10.65. Anthony Salgado, 20:43.05. Eric Guarcas, 33:25.81.
Sharon-Mutual results: Grady Stocking, 21:15.09.
Girls 3200M
Laverne results: 2, Kamryn Baggs, 12:25.38. Karly Brown, 14:25.75. Whitley Cash, 14:48.66. Valentina Campuzano, 14:48.93. Makayla Goree, 16:03.06. Rache Creed, 17:07.68.
Fort Supply results: Jessica Barton, 14:04.38. Lyric Woodson, 14:05.97. May Pachner, 14:21.46. Carla Guyton, 18:45.94.
Buffalo results: Aliah Luna, 14:56. Gabrielle Jordan, 15:16.40. Natalie Moore, 15:35.66. Lana Lauer, 15:46.56. Ciarah Ceniceros, 15:50.72. Sarah Sarabia, 18:24.44.
