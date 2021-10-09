State tournaments
Softball
Sixth-ranked Shattuck dropped its quarterfinal game to No. 3 Caddo in the Class A state softball tournament at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
A five-run second inning proved decisive as Caddo took a 6-0 lead early in the game.
Shattuck got a run back in the third before Caddo closed out the scoring in the fourth.
Shattuck ends its season 31-11 while Caddo is 35-4 and will play in the semifinals today.
In other Class A games, No. 7 Arapaho-Butler stunned second-ranked Binger-Oney 2-1 and top-ranked Ripley fell to Cyril, ranked 9th, 2-1. In the final Class A game, Navajo edged Red Oak, 6-5.
In Class B, the Arnett Wildcats, ranked eighth, dropped a 6-1 decision to No. 1 Moss.
Moss improved to 37-1 on the season while Arnett closed at 32-10.
Taking control early, Moss scored twice in the first inning and three times in the second. Arnett‚Äôs only run came in the fifth inning.
Kirby Van Haren scattered four hits for Moss.
Landry Bayless had two of Arnett‚Äôs four hits.
In other games, Roff edged Turner 1-0 and Whitesboro shut down Buffalo Valley 6-0. Roff is ranked second and Whitesboro third. I
In the final Class B game, Hammon scored seven runs in the fifth inning to defeat Lookeba-Sickles 7-5. Hammon trailed 5-0 going into the fifth.
Baseball
In Class B baseball, the Leedey Bison fell 7-5 to Fort Cobb-Broxton.
Leedey, 24-8, jumped out to a 4-0 lead but Fort Cobb-Broxton rallied and after four innings it was tied 5-5. Fort Cobb-Broxton scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for the final margin.
Luke Puffinbarger and Peyton Goodall each drove in a run for the Bison.
Blaine Bellamy drove in two for Fort Cobb-Broxton.
Fort Cobb-Broxton will face Glencoe or Turner in the semifinals.
Top-ranked Roff and Lookeba-Sickles advanced to the semifinals in the earlier games.
Basketball
Here are the brackets for the Arnett 5th-6th grade basketball tournament coming up Oct. 18-23.
Girls
Monday, Oct. 18
4:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Reydon; 6:30 p.m. - Arnett vs. Sharon-Mutual
Tuesday, Oct. 19
4:30 p.m. - Seiling vs. Laverne; 6:30 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Fargo-Gage
Boys
Monday, Oct. 18
5:30 p.m. - Mooreland vs. Reydon; 7:30 p.m. - Arnett vs. Sharon-Mutual
Tuesday, Oct. 19
5:30 p.m. - Seiling vs. Laverne; 7:30 p.m. - Shattuck vs. Arnett
Football
Week 7 area football schedule
Thursday, Oct. 14
(all games at 7 p.m.)
District A-1: Mooreland at Merritt, Texhoma at Fairview; Hooker at Burns Flat-Dill City; Thomas at Sayre
District B-1: Shattuck at Balko-Forgan; Laverne at Seiling; Canton at Turpin
District C-1: Waynoka at Geary; Tyrone at Corn Bible Academy; Buffalo at Beaver; Boise City at Sharon-Mutual
Note: Woodward will play Lawton Eisenhower in a 5A-2 contest at Cameron University Stadium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct 15.
Cross Country
Mooreland will host a high school, junior high and elementary cross country meet on Friday, Oct. 15
The races will be held at Mooreland High School, located behind the elementary school at 300 North Elm St.
Coaches meeting is set for 8 a.m. with races starting at 8:30 a.m.
Races start with high school boys (5K), high school girls (3200M), 7th-8th grade boys (3200M), 7th-8th grade girls (2500M), 6th grade and below boys (1600M), 6th grade and below girls (1600M)
Top 25 in each varsity division will receive awards.
