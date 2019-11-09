Area roundup for week 10 of the high school football season
Sharon-Mutual 46, Buffalo 12
The Trojans broke open a close game with 16 points in the second period and rolled to the win, earning a trip to the Class C playoffs.
The Trojans will play at three-time defending state champion Tipton next Friday.
Alex Carter rushed for 340 yards and Gabe Sessoms 111 as the Trojans rolled up 456 yards on the ground.
Defensively, Sharon-Mutual held Buffalo to 207 total yards.
Sessoms opened the scoring with a 71-yard run just 30 seconds into the game. Buffalo got even as Brenden Bowles returned the ensuing kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown.
Carter then put Sharon-Mutual up 14-6 with a 71-yard scoring run and conversion.
Bowles answered with a 9-yard run for Buffalo but the conversion failed.
That turned out to be the Bison's final touchdown.
Sessoms stretched the Sharon-Mutual lead to 22-12 with a three-yard scoring run and Carter went 55 yards for a score with just three seconds remaining in the half for a 30-0 lead.
Carter had scoring runs of 96 and 42 yards in the second half.
Oklahoma Bible Academy 35, Fairview 24
Fairview scored first, but OBA used a big second half to wrap up a Class A playoff spot.
Kaden Pettus and Blake Perez hooked up for a 25-yard touchdown pass to give Fairview a 6-0 halftime lead.
OBA took a 14-6 lead on a pass interception return by Jacob Wilson and one-yard run by Baron Winter.
The Yellowjackets came back to take an 18-14 lead on scores by Brody Wills and Drew Houk, but OBA contoured with a pair of scores. After Fairview trimmed the lead to 28-24, the Trojans put the game away with an 18-yard pass from Winter to Wilson for the 35-24 final.
Waynoka 38, Balko-Forgan 6
The Railroaders fell behind 6-0 early, but tied the game on a 21-yard run by Chris Green, then scored 32 more unanswered points to wrap up second place and a home playoff game next Friday against Maysville.
Teegun Allison and Green each scored three touchdowns to pace the Railroaders.
Timberlake 54, Tyrone 6.
The Tigers scored early and often to rout Tyrone.
Timberlake led 30-6 at halftime and continued to pull away in these second half.
Ethan Jenlink tossed three touchdown passes and the Tiger define scored twice, once on a pass interception, then on a fumble recovery.
Timberlake rolled up 538 yards in total offense.
Also, Laverne wrapped up second place in District B-1 with a 52-0 win over Seiling. The Tigers will host Ringwood in the playoffs while Seiling travels to Cherokee.
In Class A, Texhoma held off the Hooker Bulldogs 21-19.
