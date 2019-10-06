Quick roundup of week 5 area football games
Seiling 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Seiling bounced back from last week's loss with a mercy rule win over the Broncos.
In a game that endd at halftime, Taylin Gilchrist and Bryson Gore each scored a couple of touchdowns. Jarrett Ham and Makalin Mongold had the other scores.
Sharon-Mutual 60, Tyrone 32
Sharon-Mutual outscored the Bobcats 38-0 in the second half to pull away and win big.
Tyrone lost for the first time this season and is 1-1 in district play
Sharon-Mutual moved to 2-0 in District C-1.
The Trojans rolled up 592 yards in total offense.
Alex Carter had 278 yards on 22 attempts and Gabe Sessoms carried 23 times for 252 yards.
Sessoms had three touchdowns in the big second half and Carter and Drake Killman had one each.
Pond Creek-Hunter 46, Balko-Forgan 0
Noah Miller scored four touchdowns as the Panthers defeated Balko-Forgan in just over a half.
Ahead 38-0 at halftime, Conner Czapansky returned the second half kickoff 75 yards for a score, then a two-point conversion ended the game via the 45-point rule.
Waynoka 32, Buffalo 30
Waynoka overcame a 22-14 halftime deficit to edge Buffalo in District C-1.
Chris Green had two touchdowns in the second half and Casen Olsen ran 53 yards for a score.
Buffalo got a fourth down score on a pass from Colten Eskew to Andy Lizardo but it wasn't enough.
Laverne 60, Cherokee 34
The Tigers handed Cherokee its first loss, scoring a couple of special teams touchdowns.
Laverne took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on an 8-yard run by Peyton Freeman and 85 yard punt return by Bodee Smith, who returned two punts for scores in the game. A 19-yard pass from Freeman to Houston Bockelman made it 20-0 before Cherokee got on the board.
The Tigers had consistency throughout the game, scoring two touchdowns in every quarter.
Timberlake 40, Boise City 36
The Tigers held off a late boise City surge to win 40-36 and even their district record at 1-1.
Clayton Arthaud scored four touchdowns for Boise City including a pair in the fourth quarter that made things close. Devin Kent had three touchdowns for Timberlake.
Fairview 25, Hooker 14
The Yellowjackets got a key road win as four different players scored touchdowns.
Mooreland 66, Oklahoma Christian Academy 38
The Bearcats improved to 5-1 with the non-district victory. Mooreland put up its largest offensive output of the season.
Chisholm 57, Alva 12
Chisholm donated from the start, rolling up a 34-6 halftime lead and cruising to the District 2A-1 win.
Alva's scores came on a pair of touchdown passes from Kaden Shaw to Reece Martin.
Chisholm rolled up 611 yards in total offense.
