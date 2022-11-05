Area roundup
Buffalo 60, DCLA 12
The Bison wrapped up third place in District C-1 on Thursday.
Buffalo took a 46-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to the 60-12 final over winless DCLA.
Emilio Ceniceros ran for three touchdowns and Camden Yauk two as Buffalo rolled up 421 yards in total offense. Yauk also threw a touchdown pass to Raul Arrendondo. Jose Campos and Jackson Buss had the other Buffalo touchdowns.
The Bison travel to Mountain View-Gotebo for the first round of playoffs.
Laverne 54, Balko-Forgan 8
The Tigers broke open a close game with 34 points in the second period and routed the Bulls, ending the game in the third period.
Laverne, 9-1, had 422 yards in total offense on 40 plays while holding Balko-Forgan to 103 total yards.
The first quarter was back and forth. Laverne scored first on a 61-yard run by Felix Teal. Then Teal’s 17-yard touchdown made it 14-0. Balko-Forgan answered with a touchdown pass from Nathan Smith to Jordan McGowan and the conversion made it 14-8.
The second period, though, was all Laverne.
Teal scored four times on runs of 4, 62, 41 and 1 yard. Carson Lovell’s interception return provided the other score as the Tigers led 48-8 at the break.
Teal finished with 267 yards on 15 carries and scored six touchdowns.
Laverne, District B-1 champion, will host Pond Creek-Hunter while Balko-Forgan travels to play unbeaten Oklahoma Bible Academy.
Waynoka 62, Tyrone 6
The Railroaders wrapped up a perfect regular season with a rout of the Bobcats in a game that ended at halftime.
Waynoka scored 32 points in the first period and 30 more in the second, collecting 458 yards in toal offense, all on the ground.
Landon Seiger opened the scoring retunning an interception for a score. Seiger then scorefd on runs of 59 and 84 yards in the first quarter and Teegun Allison had a 69-yard run. Seiger had 159 yards on just three carries. Allison carried three times for 111 yards.
In the second period, Jase Dunn scored, Kolin Bechard had two touchdowns and Daycen Cunningham finished the scoring with an 87-yard run.
Waynoka will host Ryan on Friday.
Sharon-Mutual 34, Boise City 6
The Trojans finished their season on a winning note with a victory over the Wildcats.
After a scoreless first period, the Trojans took an 8-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter as Dakota Walker went 16 yards to score. Hunter Dennis passed to Blayze Clem for the conversion.
After a Boise City score on the next kickoff, the Trojans went ahead for good on Walker’s 70-yard punt return for a touchdown. Just before halftime Braydon Thompson scored on a 12-yard run and Dennis passed to Kaden Spray for the conversion and 22-6 lead.
In the third period, Dennis and Spray hooked up for a 28-yard touchdown and in the fourth, Thompson scored on a three-yard run.
Thompson had 121 yards on 18 carries and Walker added 64 yards on 14 attempts.
Sharon-Mutual ends its season 3-6.
