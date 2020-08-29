Wrapup of Friday's area football games
Pond Creek-Hunter 40, Sharon-Mutual 12
Corbin Burnham threw three touchdown passes in the first half and the Pond Creek-Hunter Panthers turned away a Sharon-Mutual rally to win 40-14 in the season opener for both teams Friday at Jack Braud Field in Mutual.
Sharon-Mutual trimmed a 26-0 deficit to 26-14 on a pair of touchdown passes. Tabor Marlatt connected with Kaden Spray for a 22-yard score late in the the first half, then hit Conner Thompson for a five-yard score in the third period.
That was as close as they would get as Pond Creek added a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns for the final margin.
Burnham finished with four touchdown passes and 311 yards on 20 completions.
Sharon-Mutual travels to Cherokee next Friday.
Pioneer 60, Seiling 12
Pioneer scored early and often to end the game at at halftime.
Layton Parker scored four touchdowns and Caden Humphrey two as the Panthers rolled up 385 yards in offense all on the ground.
Seiling had 318 yards in offense but also committed four turnovers.
Bryson Gore had both touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Fairview 20, Hobart 19
The Yellowjackets stopped a two-point conversion attempt with under two minutes left in the game to hold off Hobart.
Brenner Fortune ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass to Blake Perez as the Yellowjackets took took a 20-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cherokee 28, Laverne 20
In a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 10 of Class B polls, the host Chiefs held on late to edge Laverne.
Cherokee built a 28-6 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers rallied behind touchdowns runs of 18 and 50 yards by Logen Freeman.
Laverne had a possession in the final minute but turned the ball over on downs.
Houston Bockelman's 51-yard pass reception from Freeman gave the Tigers an early 6-0 lead.
Cherokee took the lead 12-6 on a 10-yard pass from Lake Lyon to Kolby Roberts just two seconds before halftime.
Kingfisher 54 Alva 0
The Yellowjackets sprinted to a 48-0 halftime lead, then cruised home.
Cade Stephenson scored four touchdowns for the Yellowjackets and Jax Sternberger two.
Alva's only score was a one-yard run by Dalen Malone in the fourth period.
Waynoka 38, Waukomis 8
Jace Dunn returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and the Railroaders went on to win handily.
Dunn scored two other times on passes for 22 and 30 yards from Casen Olson, who threw for three scores and also had a 54-yard touchdown run.
Shattuck 46, Tipton 0
The Indians dominated from start to finish as they started their quest for a fourth straight state championship in Class B.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.