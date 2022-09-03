Several area teams picked up victories in week one of the high school football season. Here is a roundup from Friday’s games.
Sharon-Mutual 38, Beaver 14
Sharon-Mutual got touchdowns four different players in a season opening win over the Beaver Dusters.
It was also homecoming for the Trojans.
Braydon Thompson scored on a 53-yard punt return just two minutes into the game for a 6-0 lead.
It stayed that way until midway through the second period when Hutch Baggett got free for a 12-yard score. Dakota Walker passed to Baggett for the conversion.
On Beaver’s next play, Kaden Spray recovered a fumble and two plays later Thompson went 48 yards for his second score of the game. Walker hit Spray for the conversion.
The lead reached 30-0 in the third period as Walker broke free for a 67-yard run. Walker passed to Spray for the conversion.
Kobe Stafford got Beaver on the board with a 21-yard pass to Chance Cash.
Sharon-Mutual answered with a two-yard run by Blayze Clem and conversion by Baggett.
Stafford got the final touchdown on a 65-yard run.
Walker led the Trojans with 102 yards on six carries. Thompson added 71 yards on 10 tries. Spray caught five passes for 18 yards.
Sharon-Mutual travels to Canton next week.
Waynoka 48, Okeene 6
The Railroaders improved to 2-0, exploding for 42 points in the first half.
A 28-point first quarter featured three touchdowns by Jace Dunn on runs of 18, 42 and 13 yards. Teegun Allison hit Landon Seiger for a 70-yard score.
In the second period, Dunn had a 34-yard run and Seiger a 12-yard scoring run.
Dunn had four touchdowns and 107 yards on just five carries. Kolin Bechard added 116 yards on six carries and had the final touchdown of the game.
The Railroaders rolled up 492 yards in total offense to 250 for Okeene, now 1-1.
Laverne 54, Pioneer 22
Laverne scored the first 12 points of the game and never trailed in improving to 2-0.
Felix Teal tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Wyatt Tillery and also ran for a pair of scores to pace Laverne. Carson Lovell added a pair of long-distance touchdown runs of 38 and 52 yards.
Teal completed 6 of 8 passes for 103 yards and rushed 14 times for 160 yards. Lovell finished with 09 yards on 9 carries. Tillery caught 6 passes for 103 yards.
The Tigers had 448 total yards to 237 for Pioneer. Laverne also took advantage of three turnovers.
Laverne hosts Seiling in a matchup of top 5 teams in Class B next week.
Fairview 68, Chisholm 15.
Fairview scored on the opening kickoff and rolled past the Longhorns.
Chisholm did actually lead for a moment in the first period after a long touchdown pass and two-point conversion, but the Yellowjackets ran off 20 unanswered for a 27-8 lead after one period.
It was 68-7 before Chisholm got a fourth quarter touchdown.
Blake Perez and Jose Arana each scored three touchdowns for the Yellowjackets and Jax Barnard tossed three touchdown passes, with Reed Martens catching two of them.
Fairview had 363 yards in total offense to 184 for the Longhorns. All of Chisholm’s positive yardage came through the air.
In some other games of interest, Seiling shut out Cyril 46-0, Mooreland fell to Minco 14-6 and Waukomis beat Buffalo 44-14. Also, Turpin won its second striaght game by a 46-0 total, this time over Tyrone.
