Tuesday's games
High school girls
Vici 58, Arnett 46
Hydro-Eakly 69, Binger-Oney 43
Leedey 50, Canute 37
Carney 66, Mulhall-Orlando 54
Ninnekah 79, Cement 55
Cheyenne-Reydon 54, Sentinel 21
Lomega 93, Drummond 32
Erick 59, Sweetwater 29
Hammon 46, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41
High school boys
Vici 75, Arnett 63
Hydro-Eakly 76, Binger-Oney 61
Burlington 78, Cimarron 46
Canute 33, Leedey 30
Mulhall-Orlando 72, Carney 32
Cement 57, Ninnekah 54
Lomega 75, Drummond 32
Erick 65, Sweetwater 43
Hammon 61, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 51
Lookeba-Sickles 66, Verden 32
