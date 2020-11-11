Tuesday's games

High school girls

Vici 58, Arnett 46

Hydro-Eakly 69, Binger-Oney 43

Leedey 50, Canute 37

Carney 66, Mulhall-Orlando 54

Ninnekah 79, Cement 55

Cheyenne-Reydon 54, Sentinel 21

Lomega 93, Drummond 32

Erick 59, Sweetwater 29

Hammon 46, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 41

High school boys

Vici 75, Arnett 63

Hydro-Eakly 76, Binger-Oney 61

Burlington 78, Cimarron 46

Canute 33, Leedey 30

Mulhall-Orlando 72, Carney 32

Cement 57, Ninnekah 54

Lomega 75, Drummond 32

Erick 65, Sweetwater 43

Hammon 61, Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 51

Lookeba-Sickles 66, Verden 32

