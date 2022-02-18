Friday's games

High school boys

Balko 57, Okeene 36

Southwest Covenant 52, Binger-Oney 36

Boise City 53, Buffalo 47

Burns Flat-Dill City 55, Sterling 32

Waukomis 56, Cheyenne-Reydon 45

Cherokee 59, Prue 37

Hammon 60, Corn Bible Academy 32

Erick 47, Maysville 28

Shattuck 66, Ringwood 34

Mooreland 39, Oklahoma Bible Academy 36

Amber-Pocasset 48, Crescent 29

Sayre 53, Cordell 39

Dover 83, Oaks 63

Tyrone 44, Forgan 35

Mountain View-Gotebo 65, Timberlake 41

Vici 66, Seiling 56

Arapaho-Butler 50, Drummond 34

Goodwell 70, Kremlin-Hillsdale 39

Coyle 57, Lomega 39

Shidler 48, Waynoka 32

Texhoma 63, Frontier 31

Garber 65, Laverne 50

Leedey 45, Indiahoma 37

Hennessey 50, Lindsay 44

Fort Cobb-Broxton 74, Paden 35

High school girls

Waurika 44, Binger-Oney 40

Tyrone 37, Buffalo 32

Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42, Canton 36

Erick 43, Maysville 37

Fort Cobb-Broxton 57, Oaks 32

Goodwell 43, Shidler 36

Leedey 54, Indiahoma 38

Laverne 51, Pioneer 27

Sweetwater 50, Medford 36

Oklahoma Bible Academy 37, Texhoma 36

Sterling 46, Hollis 42

Thomas 32, Waukomis 19

Arapaho-Butler 55, Drummond 48

Arnett 82, Kremlin-Hillsdale 65

Calumet 47, Empire 30

Clinton 80, Douglass 18

Sayre 69, Cordell 36

Merritt 46, Fairview 17

Garber 52, Woodland 34

Okeene 44, Balko 31

Paden 57, Dover 38

Turpin 62, Frontier 51

Blair 42, Verden 39

Boise City 43, Forgan 34

Hammon 84, Corn Bible Academy 34

Lomega 75, Coyle 32

Seiling 69, Shattuck 43

Okarche 76, Wellston 27

