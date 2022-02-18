Friday's games
High school boys
Balko 57, Okeene 36
Southwest Covenant 52, Binger-Oney 36
Boise City 53, Buffalo 47
Burns Flat-Dill City 55, Sterling 32
Waukomis 56, Cheyenne-Reydon 45
Cherokee 59, Prue 37
Hammon 60, Corn Bible Academy 32
Erick 47, Maysville 28
Shattuck 66, Ringwood 34
Mooreland 39, Oklahoma Bible Academy 36
Amber-Pocasset 48, Crescent 29
Sayre 53, Cordell 39
Dover 83, Oaks 63
Tyrone 44, Forgan 35
Mountain View-Gotebo 65, Timberlake 41
Vici 66, Seiling 56
Arapaho-Butler 50, Drummond 34
Goodwell 70, Kremlin-Hillsdale 39
Coyle 57, Lomega 39
Shidler 48, Waynoka 32
Texhoma 63, Frontier 31
Garber 65, Laverne 50
Leedey 45, Indiahoma 37
Hennessey 50, Lindsay 44
Fort Cobb-Broxton 74, Paden 35
High school girls
Waurika 44, Binger-Oney 40
Tyrone 37, Buffalo 32
Fargo-Gage/Fort Supply 42, Canton 36
Erick 43, Maysville 37
Fort Cobb-Broxton 57, Oaks 32
Goodwell 43, Shidler 36
Leedey 54, Indiahoma 38
Laverne 51, Pioneer 27
Sweetwater 50, Medford 36
Oklahoma Bible Academy 37, Texhoma 36
Sterling 46, Hollis 42
Thomas 32, Waukomis 19
Arapaho-Butler 55, Drummond 48
Arnett 82, Kremlin-Hillsdale 65
Calumet 47, Empire 30
Clinton 80, Douglass 18
Sayre 69, Cordell 36
Merritt 46, Fairview 17
Garber 52, Woodland 34
Okeene 44, Balko 31
Paden 57, Dover 38
Turpin 62, Frontier 51
Blair 42, Verden 39
Boise City 43, Forgan 34
Hammon 84, Corn Bible Academy 34
Lomega 75, Coyle 32
Seiling 69, Shattuck 43
Okarche 76, Wellston 27
