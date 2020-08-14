The Boomers bounced back from a loss to Watonga with a pair of victories in the Woodward Tournament at the Crystal Beach Sports Complex on Friday.
Woodward defeated Sayre 12-2 and the Woodward JV 8-0 to move into a 10 a.m. game Saturday against the Oklahoma City Broncos, who lost 4-3 to Elk City in the quarterfinals. In another quarterfinal, Mooreland upended Kingfisher, 6-3.
In the win over Sayre, the Boomers pulled away with 10 runs in the second inning.
Laynee Vo drove in a pair of runs.
The Boomers only had four hits but took advantage of four errors and several walks.
Against the Woodward JV, the Boomers had 15 hits and again turned in a big second inning with seven runs.
Allie Don Carlos had three hits and Hallie Cook and Justyce Wilson two each. Don Carlos and Haley Harlow each drove in a pair of runs.
Madison Gartrell went the distance, striking out 12 in five innings.
Watonga stunned the Boomers with a five-run outburst in the top of the fifth and went on to win 5-3.
Woodward took a 3-0 lead into the fifth, but the Eagles used a bunt single, two walks, hit-batsman, bases-loaded double and RBI grounder to put five runs on the board.
In the bottom half, the Boomers got two-out hits from Riley Moore and Vo but the rally ended there.
Moore doubled home a run in the first inning, then scored on a double steal for a quick 2-0 Boomer lead. They added a single run in the fourth on hits by Gartrell, Don Carlos and Harlow.
In other early games on Friday, Watonga defeated Clinton, 4-1; Guymon downed Seiling, 4-1; Laverne beat the Woodward JV, Elk City beat Laverne JV, 13-4; Oklahoma City Broncos downed the Guymon JV, Mooreland beat Sayre 18-5 and Kingfisher defeated Beaver-Forgan, 6-5.
On Thursday, Woodward defeated Seiling 9-4 and Sayre 11-2.
A six-run second inning was the key against Seiling. Gartrell and Lily Nippert each had two-run doubles. Against Sayre, Wilson had three hits and drove in three runs. Gartrell and Harlow also drove in three runs.
In some other games on Friday, Beaver-Forgan shut out the Guymon JV 8-0 and Clinton beat the Laverne JV 8-0. Also, Clinton beat Sayre, 11-1 and Seiling defeated the Guymon JV.
Friday’s area scores:
Arnett 6, Lindsay 3; Fairview 5, Bethany 3; Chisholm 5, Shattuck 2; Comanche 2, Enid 1; Edmond Santa Fe 7, Fairview 0; Fairview 3, Elgin 1; Chisholm 5, Hinton 2; Hammon 3, Olustee-Eldorado 0; Piedmont 6, Enid 4; Shattuck 8, Weatherford 7.
