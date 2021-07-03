Baseball Roundup
OZARK, Mo. - The Oklahoma Travelers went 2-1 in the round-robin portion of the Heart of America World Series in the Springfield, Mo. area.
The Travelers opened the tournament with a win Thursday night then split games on Friday.
The Woodward Travelers had a rougher start to the tournament losing their first two games. They were playing another game later Friday.
Bracket play starts Saturday for all teams.
Oklahoma Travelers 10, Victus American 18 3
Conner Thompson and Nash Hunter each drove in two runs for the Travelers, who used five-run outbursts in the second and fourth innings for the winning margin
The Travelers had eight hits in the game.
Jaxon Spikes pitched five innings for the victory.
Oklahoma Travelers 5, Willard, Mo. 4
Trailing 3-1 going into the fifth inning, the Travelers scored four times to take a 5-3 lead.
Willard got a run back in the bottom of the fifth, but was shut down from there.
Traveler pitchers allowed just two hits in the game.
Offensively, the Travelers had eight hits, three by Hunter and two by Ward. Ward drove in a pair of runs and Conner Thompson and Hunter one each.
Victus American 17 5, Oklahoma Travelers 0
The Travelers were limited to just one hit by the Missouri squad.
A 2-0 run first inning gave Victus American all the runs it needed.
*****
Victus National 18 3, Woodward Travelers 1
Woodward gave up single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings before scoring their only run in the seventh.
Ethan Moore and Jake Peeler had two of Woodward's five hits and Tabor Marlatt drove in the only run.
Karsten Baggs and Wyatt Jones shared pitching duties.
Football Sign-ups
The registration period for Woodward Sports and Recreation flag football is underway.
Registrations will be accepted until July 12. You can sign up the Woodward Sports and Recreation office (building where the gyms are). Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
Co-ed divisions are 1st-2nd grade, 3rd-4th grade and 5th-6th grade.
Player registration fee of $30 and player application is due at time of sign up.
Volunteer coaches are also needed.
For more information call 256-6011.
Franks returning to Southwestern
SWOSU Women’s Basketball standout Bethany Franks has announced her intention to return to the Lady Bulldogs in 2021-22 for a fifth season, taking advantage of an NCAA waiver to extend eligibility following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franks is a three-time All-Great American Conference selection and she’s appeared in 114 games for the Lady Bulldogs over the past four seasons. She is ranked second in school history with 969 career rebounds and 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,165 points to her credit. In addition, Franks is the active leader in NCAA Division II with 299 career steals, which far exceeds the school record she broke at the beginning of her junior season.
Memorial Basketball Tournament
The Hammon All-Sports Club is hosting a memorial basketball tournament in memory of Michael Land, a sophomore who was killed in a car wreck in February.
The tournament will raise funds for a scholarship in his name.
The tournament is July 24 and 25 at Hammon High School and high school boys and girls divisions are available. There is also a possibility of junior high divisions.
The cost is $200 per team and there is a three-game guarantee. To register call 580-660-0210 or email hammonallsportsclub@gmail.com by July 10. You can follow Hammon All Sports Club on Facebook for updates.
Items like hoodies and bracelets will be available for purchase and a concession stand will be available during the tournament.
Donations are also being accepted.
Contact Lynne Walker at 580-660-0210 for any questions.
Northwestern coaching changes
Alva, Okla.- The Northwestern Oklahoma State football team has announced the following coaching change to the staff. Josh Evans has been named the Passing Game Coordinator for the Rangers, and defensive coordinator Ken Gordon has been named assistant head coach.
Northwestern announced the two moves following coach Anthony Weeden accepting a position with NCAA Division I program Campbell University. Coach Weeden has been with the Rangers since the 2019 season.
Gordon was hired as the Rangers' Defensive Coordinator in 2017. He will be entering his fourth season with the university.
Evans has been a part of the Red-and-Black coaching staff since the 2019 season.
