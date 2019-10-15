Woodward County Commissioners were informed of snakes in the courthouse Tuesday morning during the regularly scheduled meeting after Columbus Day.
“We have caught three snakes in the building. Two of them are sheriff's office and one of them in the jail so I don't know where they’re getting in,” Woodward County Sheriff Kevin Mitchell said. “This is the first time we've had this problem but we've got three now.”
Mitchell said someone will be going around the building to see where they might be coming in and help plug holes to stop any more from entering the building.
The Woodward County Fire Chief’s Association held a special meeting in conjunction with a portion of the County Commissioners meeting.
Woodward Fire Chief Todd Finley addressed the board about some issues the Chiefs have been trying to iron out for the past nine months regarding sales tax appropriations between the different services.
“It was brought to my attention about the want from some members to divide the money,” Finley said. “I would much rather just keep it as it is, and learn to get along better with each other. Apparently that's not always going to be the case so this may be another way to resolve some of these issues.”
Finley went on to share some of his ideas with the board, saying the Chiefs would need to discuss his ideas and work out details at their meeting Tuesday evening.
“I think it's very unwise for one person to dictate how everything should be split. I think that the idea behind here is to keep as much money in one pot as possible that way more interest is drawn on that,” Finley said. “I think each department needs to come up with their own budget on how they spend their money, because each department is unique in itself.”
Finley suggested the separate departments need to go directly to County Commissioners with their purchases and needs in order to keep things accountable and more transparent
An application for public permit from Northwestern Electric Cooperative for a power-line in District 2 Section 25 T20N R18W was approved.
No one came for the public hearing for change of zoning classification from Mitt Gas LLC to be rezoned from A-1 Agricultural to I-2 Industrial for a tract of land in Section 8 T22N R20W adjoining a 4.7373 acre tract that has already been rezoned will be considered. This is an additional four tracts, approximately 13.3 acres. The board approved the rezoning.
Commissioners tabled applications for public permits from E-On for overhead transmission lines, underground cable crossings and access road permits through several sections in Districts 1 and 3 for the Boiling Springs Wind Farm.
The board discussed a certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) by Wesley Lavong and Ameen Harvin on a tract of land in NE4 SE4 Section 15 T21N R20W. They tabled the item pending further review. District Attorney Christopher M. Boring recommended the County Clerk send the letter Commissioners approved on Sept. 30 stating the County does not conduct inspections and is not approving or condoning an activity which is still illegal based upon current federal law so as to not jeopardize receiving federal funds or qualified grants.
The board decided not to approve a revised Sac & Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center contract for the fiscal year 2019/2020. Part of the revision says in case of any disputes, the laws of the Sac & Fox Nation would apply.
