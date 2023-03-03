A number of commissions and boards will hold meetings in Woodward on Monday.
County Commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 10 a.m. in the courthouse. In the evening, the Woodward Board of Education holds its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at Highland Park Elementary School and the city commission meets at 7 p.m. at city hall.
Woodward County Commissioners face a relatively lengthy agenda, though the majority of items are routine.
In addition to weekly updates on grants and possible discussion with county officers, commissioners will visit with Chris Richardson from Joe D. Hall general contractors regarding courthouse security updates. After that, commissioners may vote on hiring a general contractor for the work.
Other items include:
- Monthly reports of officers
- Purchase orders
- Monthly report of county treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector
- Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report.
- Application for a permit from Oakland Oil Company for a pipeline crossing in District 3.
*****
The school board agenda is relatively light with only a few action topics.
One is to appoint an acting president or clerk to execute documents in the absence of the president or clerk. And another is to take action on a resolution determining the maturities of, and setting a date, time and place for the sale of $5,100,000 building bonds for the district and designating bond counsel.
Board members will also vote on adjunct teachers for the high school for the 2032-2024 school year.
Also scheduled is a discussion of the school calendar and various reports.
An executive session is planned to discuss the district personnel report and the quarterly evaluation of Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
*****
The only item on the city agenda is action on a claim against the city for loss of property due to a damaged water meter.
The consent agenda includes just two items.
The municipal authority part of the evening includes action on the lease agreement with the Woodward Golf and Country Club to operate the municipal course, and approving a Trash Off Day with free landfill privileges on April 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.