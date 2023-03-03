Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR LOW HUMIDITY, BREEZY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS FOR PARTS OF NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch for breezy winds, low humidity, and dry fuels, which is in effect Sunday afternoon. * TIMING...Noon to 6 pm Sunday. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES...77 to 81. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&