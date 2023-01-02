Service Oklahoma (SOK), a division of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, is now administering vehicle registrations and renewals to citizens.
Previously, these services were offered by the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC). As part of the transition, approximately 85 employees have joined the Service Oklahoma team from OTC. This transition will bring innovation and help provide continuity and customer care to millions of people.
To minimize any disruptions, Oklahoma residents will still receive motor vehicle and driver license services at the approximately 250 licensed operator locations across the state formerly referred to as tag agents. Residents can also receive these services at the new Service Oklahoma flagship location at 6015 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
For more information on services and location information, please visit the new Service Oklahoma website at service.ok.gov.
In May Gov. Kevin Stitt signed HB3419 into law, creating Service Oklahoma. HB3419 was the culmination of a year-long effort led by Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, and Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, to modernize and standardize how the state delivers services to the citizens of Oklahoma. Service Oklahoma’s mission is to ease residents’ stress in navigating and obtaining government services while providing excellent customer service.
Since its creation in May, Service Oklahoma has launched six new online products: disability parking placard applications, driver license renewals, online address change, interactive personalized Real ID document checklists, driver license reinstatements and CDL DOT medical card certificate renewals. Service Oklahoma won the 2022 NASCA Innovation in State Government Award: Customer Service & Experience for its online disability parking placard product.
Service Oklahoma will also act as the governance of the state’s licensed operators. The partnership with licensed operators provides Oklahomans with access to Service Oklahoma services in all 77 counties.
