One of the premiere running events in Woodward turns 11-years-old on Saturday.
The Lion Heart half-marathon, 10K and 5K races are once again set for Boiling Springs State Park.
The half-marathon and 10K races get started at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K run goes off at 8 a.m., said race director Doug Ross.
Around 125 people are expected for the three races.
The event is put on by the Woodward Lions Club, which provides annual scholarships for local high school students, provides eyeglass assistance to local citizens in need and more. The club also donates to the Woodward Unired Fund, Woodward County Toy Giveaway, Arts Theatre and other local organizations.
The race started in 2013 and has remained popular for a decade
“Until 2013 we had previously done a golf tournament as a fundraiser,” Ross said. “There were a lot of golf tournaments going on at that time and our participation level was dropping.
“I, being an avid runner, had always wanted to organizer a longer distance race here and involve Boiling Springs State Park, so I proposed the idea and the Lions Club embraced it and we have really enjoyed hosting the event.”
Runners can register online at lionheart.com until 6 p.m. Friday, or in person at the Woodward Wellness Center (1918 22nd St) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. You can also register the morning of the race at the start-finish area in the Boiling Springs main picnic pavilion just south of the swimming pool.
Packet pick up is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Woodward Wellness Center or the morning of the race beginning at 5:30 a.m. at the start-finish area.
The race over the years has drawn quality runners throughout the area, including some collegiate and high school competitors. It is one of the few half-marathons in the western part of Oklahoma.
The half-marathon course record of 1:13.15 is held by Luis Chavez, who has finished in the top 50 in the prestigious Boston Marathon during his running career.
Last year’s champions were Randi Lackey in the half-marathon, multi-time state gold medalist Kamryn Baggs of Laverne in the 10K and Dash Garton of Fort Supply in the 5K.
Medals will be awarded to the top finishers in each races and entrants will receive a t-shirt. There are also finisher medals for all races.
