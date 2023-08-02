For years, legislators heard from Oklahomans how difficult it was for them to obtain a driver’s license or get a renewal. They faced long lines and often were turned away after hours of waiting because they didn’t have proper paperwork or there were not enough workers to meet the demand on any given day.
Another issue was that driver’s licenses and motor vehicle tags and titles were handled by different state agencies, the Department of Public Safety and the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
To try to solve these issues, we passed and the governor signed into law last year House Bill 3419 and Senate Bill 1605, which created Service Oklahoma under the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services. The intent was to ensure that Oklahoma drivers could get all services under one roof – driver’s licenses and renewals and well as motor vehicle tags and titles.
As with any new endeavor, there’s been some challenges. I’ve learned that rural tag agencies, for instance, are struggling with some of the new requirements from Service Oklahoma, including some of the costs.
My intent in voting for this legislation was to streamline services for Oklahomans and my constituents. I did not want a negative effect on our local tag agents, some of whom have served our communities for decades. I’m working with other rural lawmakers to make sure each of the concerns we’ve heard are addressed. We’ve also heard how lines are still long at Service Oklahoma locations, and people are still being turned away after hours of waiting. We are working to get this right for everyone involved. If clean-up legislation is needed, we’ll pursue that.
On a separate note, implementation of the Terry Peach North Canadian Watershed Restoration Act is beginning. This pilot program, created through my House Bill 2239, will explore solutions to the red cedar infestation throughout our state.
Trey Lam, executive director of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, said Conservation County District Offices are beginning eradication of red cedars and other invasive species in the North Canadian watershed. They are using prescribed burns and other methods to create brush-free zones around communities and rural infrastructure.
This will give them a framework of research to expand the program across the state. The Legislature appropriated almost $3.3. million to start this program, which I’m confident will pay huge dividends for us as it reduces wildfires and conserves precious water. Lam said the current negative economic impact from cedars is $500 million.
Please remember, if I can help you with something, do not hesitate to reach out. You also can follow regular updates on my House Facebook page or call or email anytime at (405) 557-7407 or Mike.Dobrinski@okhouse.gov.
In your service,
Mike Dobrinski
Mike Dobrinski serves District 59 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Dewey and parts of Blaine, Garfield, Kingfisher and Woodward counties.
