Well, it’s me again finding myself in the same place I was over 10 years ago and can I just say that working out is hard enough without trying to find the time to actually do it!
Our son is turning 13 in just a few short days and is working towards a Civil Air Patrol encampment in July.
So, we began working out together to prepare him for this adventure. While our main goal is for him to be ready,
I see many of the same struggles I had when in the Army and it reminds me that not everyone is a natural born athlete.
Some of us have to work a little harder to accomplish what might be as natural as breathing for others.
I know it is genetics in most instances but I also know that it’s a desire to do it. To perhaps prove to ourselves that we to can succeed as well and reach the goal before us. Along with entering the process knowing that we may not win the race, event, or challenge but that we to can win and build our confidence in what we can accomplish with just a little perseverance.
It can be a very slow and steady process with lots of challenges and, frankly, excuses. I know I have a ton of them, haha.
So, I began this journey again with my son to encourage him and gleam a little persistence for myself in the process. It is a motivation for us both. We have plans to get up at 5:30 on the mornings we intend to go to the trails or gym and so far he’s been quite the trooper so much as actually getting me up.
I know he would agree with me when I say I am a “tough love Mom” because I push my family out of their comfort zones a lot but I see potential in each of them. No matter their hearts desire, I hope to aspire to be there for them encouraging, cheering, and sometimes just a simple hug of acceptance.
Although, I don’t come from a family that is active, I do know the benefits of keeping yourself moving in any way possible. Has that motivated me? Not up until recently. I’m almost 54, pre-diabetic and pre-menopausal, so I’d say those may be my motivation as well.
Either way, the journey has begun again, and we will continue to push ourselves out of the comfort zone.
Perhaps one day it will become as natural as breathing to both of us.
Sheila Gay is publisher of the Woodward News
