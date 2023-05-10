It’s humorous in a strange sort of way that a legislature and executive totally dominated by Republicans can’t figure out how to reach an agreement on education funding, teacher raises, taxes and other things.
That’s the case in Oklahoma where Republicans control everything to the extent the Democrats are basically onlookers.
But with only two or three weeks left in the legislative session little movement is seen, at least in public.
Normally this might attract a bit of national attention - you know, lawmakers of the same party can’t seem to get along and such.
But turn your eyes to Washington, D. C., where the politicians there make Oklahoma’s lawmakers look like mere amateurs when it comes to gridlock.
As of yet, there seems to be no movement on raising the debt ceiling so the nation can meet it’s financial obligations. We’re not talking about future spending, we’re talking paying debts that have already been incurred.
The Republicans want spending cuts associated with the debt ceiling and the Democrats don’t. Keep in mind the GOP doesn’t want across the board cuts, just cuts in programs they don’t like.
Neither side has its hands clean in running up the nation’s debt.
Anyway, if the two sides – you know all those folks we elected to behave like adults and do their jobs – don’t come to an agreement, the nation could possibly default on its debt.
No one knows exactly what would happen in such a case, other than it will probably be bad news in any number of ways.
That makes what’s happening in Oklahoma look like not such a big deal.
If Oklahoma lawmakers can’t find an agreement on some issues, they can still put together a budget and make it work. Of course, not adding more money to education or raising teacher pay or tax credits or (fill in the blank) will tick off a lot of people, but the state could still function and have a huge budget surplus.
Not so much in Washington, D. C., where some would rather see chaos rather than doing the right thing, which is raising the debt ceiling and fighting the spending wars at budget time.
These stuff should not be that difficult.
