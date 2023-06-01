The actual start of summer is still a few weeks away, but historically Memorial Day weekend is recognized as the start of the summer season.
The weekend also means the approach of two of this area’s biggest summer events.
First up is Classic Bowl, now in its 35th year.
The All-Star event started as a football game and over the years has grown into an extravaganza that involves some 90 school. This year some 800 students will participate in football, band, cheer, baseball, softball, basketball and golf.
It all gets started on Memorial Day with a softball doubleheader at noon at Woodward High School and the baseball game later at Fuller Park.
Golf and women’s basketball comes on Tuesday followed by men’s basketball on Thursday and football, band and cheer on Saturday.
The competition is certainly a highlight, but also featured are scholarships - another program that has grown with the event.
By week’s end on June 3, the Classic Bowl Foundation will award $18,000 in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.
There is little time to catch your breath as Classic Bowl ends, because the 93rd Woodward Elks Rodeo gets started on Sunday, June 4 with a breakaway roping jackpot.
That goes quickly into rodeo events throughout the week along with the longhorn cattle drive through downtown and more, including the always amazing parade on Saturday, June 10.
Rodeo performances start on Wednesday, bringing more good news. This year, your rodeo ticket will get you a free meal every night of the rodeo.
By the way, the rodeo will have top contestants from across the PRCA in every event.
There are also concerts every night, including inside the arena on Wednesday and Thursday.
And that’s not all.
For the past few years, the Miss Rodeo Oklahoma contest has been held here during rodeo week and that is the case again this year.
After a series of events through the week a new Miss Rodeo Oklahoma will be crowned June 10 at the Woodward Conference Center.
Now, you can catch your breath.
