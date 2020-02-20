The Legislative session is back in full swing with many subcommittees and committees meeting to pass bills before they can be considered on the House floor.
We passed several bills recently in the House Appropriations & Budget on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services Committee, which I chair.
In its Feb. 10 meeting, the committee passed:
House Bill 2970, which removes the requirement that money accruing to the Oklahoma Viticulture and Enology Center Development Revolving Fund administered by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry be used to establish a Viticulture and Enology Center on the campus of Redlands Community College in El Reno. Viticulture enology science is essentially the growing of grapes. State funds had been restricted to allow only Redlands Community College to use these funds. This bill will free up those funds so other higher education institutions, such as Oklahoma State University, can make use of the grants for things such as research and education, product development, grower and winemaker assistance, tourism and marketing.
House Bill 3111, which creates the Oklahoma Tourism Ignition Program, is intended to increase traffic flow and revenue from tourism into communities throughout the state. The program, operated through the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, would allow municipalities to submit applications for a grant of up to $5,000 for the purpose of creating a statue, structure, mural or other attraction to create a tourism draw and bring more people and tax dollars into their communities.
House Bill 3188 creates the Cooperative Extension Revolving Fund for the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. It requires money in the fund to be expended by the department for the purpose of supporting Cooperative Extension Service offices, which are available in all 77 counties and are funded cooperatively by state, federal, and local dollars. In the past few years there has been cuts to the cooperative Extension Services, and this bill is designed to help protect those services which are essential especially in the rural areas. The Cooperative Extension Service provides programs in the areas of agriculture, economic development, youth education, business, community and rural development, fire training and so much more.
Now these bills have passed in this subcommittee, they will be eligible to be considered by the full House Appropriations & Budget Committee, of which I am a member. Once bills pass the full A&B Committee, they can be considered on House Floor. The deadline for bills to be out of subcommittee was Feb. 17. Regular committee work continues until Feb. 27, and all House bills must be passed to the Senate by March 12.
I’ll keep you posted on other work as the session progresses. In the meantime, you can reach me at 405-557-7339 or carl.newton@okhouse.gov. Thanks for allowing me to serve you. May God Bless You and Oklahoma!!!!
Carl Newton represents District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
