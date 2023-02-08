By the time you read this in print, the First Session of the 59th Legislature will have started. The Oklahoma Constitution specifies that each year the legislative session is to begin at noon on the first Monday in February and adjourn no later than 5 p.m. the last Friday in May. If we go beyond that, we have to call a special session.
One of the first orders of business each year is to hear the governor’s annual State of the State Address, in which he explains his budget priorities for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. While the governor details his requests, it is up to the Legislature to determine the actual spending plan for state revenues. As it does every year, education will once again get the largest appropriation of state dollars followed by other areas such as transportation, health care, public safety, human services and others. I anticipate we’ll have some robust discussions this year about tax reform and the need for continued state savings.
Once we hear from the governor, our legislative work begins in earnest. During this first week, we will have first and second reading of bills and assign them to various committees. Committee chairs then begin working with the authors of the bills to understand what the legislation will do and what impact it will have on state residents. If a bill has a fiscal impact, it is assigned first to an Appropriations & Budget subcommittee. If it passes, it is then eligible to be considered by the full A&B Committee. This committee also is responsible for passage of all legislation that supports the state budget each year, including the overall general appropriations bill.
This year, I am the chair of the A&B Subcommittee for Natural Resources as well as a member of the full A&B Committee. I also will serve on the Public Health and the Rural Development committees.
More than 3,000 bills and resolutions were filed by deadline this year. But as in every year, only about 400 of those will make it through the entire legislative process to be signed into law.
As always, if I can help in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me. You may reach me by email at carl.newton@okhouse.gov, or phone me at 405-557-7339. God Bless you and the State of Oklahoma.
Carl Newton, a Republican, serves District 58 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Alfalfa, Major and Woods counties and parts of Garfield and Woodward counties.
