All of the rain lately has been nice and needed, along with helping cool things off some.
Still, we can’t forget that summer is picking up steam. The state has already seen some hot days and obscenely high heat indexes - 126 in Pauls Valley the other day and over 120 in a couple of eastern Oklahoma communities.
A few more hot days, high winds and miserable heat indexes are expected in the Woodward area this week, primarily Tuesday and Wednesday and into part of Thursday, according to the national weather service.
With that, it is prudent to keep some summer safety tips in mind and the American Red Cross sent out a reminder of ways to stay safe in the heat.
They include:
- Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning or who are more likely to be affected by the heat
- If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day
- Avoid extreme temperature changes
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day
- Postpone outdoor games and activities
- Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
These are all important to remember. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over 600 people in the United States die every year from heat-related illness.
It is easier than you think to become sick in the heat, so take precautions and stay safe out there.
