It’s about time for Oklahomans to pay at least a little attention to presidential politics.
Yes, I know the vast majority in this area and across the state will vote for President Trump in November - Lyndon Johnson was the last Democrat to carry Oklahoma in a presidential race - but before we get to that point, there is a primary to consider.
In less than three weeks, Oklahomans will get to express their views on who they want to be the leader of their respective party.
All of the drama, of course, is on the Democratic side and as of today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg have been declared the frontrunners by some national media after New Hampshire.
At the same time, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuhcar is suddenly a hot candidate for finishing third.
And veterans Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden? Well, now their at the bottom of the heap - at least until the next set of voting. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has yet to participate in a caucus or primary but is spending more than anyone.
All those folks will be on the ballot here March 3 as well as others, some still running, some who have dropped out but not off the ballot.
Sanders was the choice of Democrats in Oklahoma four years ago, winning by 52 percent statewide and 62 percent in Woodward County.
There are only 42 delegates at stake in Oklahoma, but in what remains a close race with, in this view, several candidates still viable, every delegate counts, which means every vote counts.
On the Republican side, President Trump actually has opponents, all pretty much unrecognizable. How does this list sound - Roque De La Fuente, Bob Ely, Zoltan Gyurko, Matthew Matern, Joe Walsh?
Not a lot of votes there. Expect the President to claim all 43 delegates.
Four years ago, Trump actually finished second in Oklahoma behind Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Other states in play on March 3 include Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.
That may be the decisive night of the primary season and our state will have a say.
Johnny McMahan is managing editor of the Woodward News
