Taking a proactive approach to an issue, even one that's not for sure in play yet, has an upside.
That in essence is what Sen. Casey Murdock is asking of residents in Northwest Oklahoma when it comes to William S. Key Correctional Center in Fort Supply.
Murdock says he's been told WS Key is one of five facilities under consideration for closure by the Department of Corrections. There isn't an actual list out there, or if there is it hasn't been made public in any fashion. There also isn’t a timeline.
The Department of Corrections has said it "has no formal plans to close any facility." That leaves a lot of room for change.
With that in mind, Murdock is requesting residents and officials send letters to the governor, legislative leaders and corrections officials emphasizing the importance of William S. Key to Northwest Oklahoma in terms of jobs and the economy.
Supposedly if prison closings are on the horizon in the next few months or couple of years, the process will be similar to the federal government's military base closure process, which included meetings with residents in affected areas to understand the importance of the facility.
If that is the case, it provides an opportunity for everyone to show their support for keeping William S. Key.
If not, then letters become even more important because elected and appointed officials - or their staffs - typically take personal letters seriously, even if they disagree with you on the issue. Same with emails and phone calls.
The bigger question may be why would the state close any facilities. Oklahoma has 24 correctional centers, several other types of facilities and also uses some private prisons.
With all that and even efforts through criminal justice reform to keep more people out of prison, the state is over capacity in the number of inmates.
As of Jan. 6, state run facilities had a population of 18,841 with capacity set at 16,822, or 106 percent of capacity.
The state's total incarceration including private facilities was 25,055 with another 599 people in county jails pending transfer.
It would seem more space may be needed rather than less.
Still, if the information Sen. Murdock has been given is correct, then folks should write and call - if for no reason than to make sure we are on the radar of the key players.
In other words, be proactive.
