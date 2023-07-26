We hear about the cancel culture everyday, usually from one of the far right or far left blogs or websites.
Jason Aldean is due up for cancellation due to a song that ticked a few folks off.
Bud Light does something “woke” and people go nuts.
Target is, well, a target, of the cancel culture crowd.
We even found a site that shows 18 “brands” that have experienced the cancel culture via boycotts or some other such tactic.
At least that’s what we hear.
From this view it’s all pretty much nonsense.
Something along those lines that isn’t nonsense, however, is a move by Republicans in the United States House to expunge the impeachments of Donald Trump, or to write them off the “official” record.
That, we believe, is nonsense.
You can argue if they were deserved or not, but they happened and no current vote by the House is going to change that (any vote would likely fail, according to several experts).
It would be just to feed the former president’s ego.
Seriously, the impeachments were covered world wide, on and off the internet, and debated until everyone was tired of hearing about them.
And for what it’s worth, they don’t seem to be bothering the Trump supporters all that much. After all, he’s still the big leader in the early going of the GOP presidential nomination race.
Plus, since the Senate didn’t convict, the impeachments are dead anyway.
So what is the House doing? Rewriting history? Joining the famed “cancel culture” by doing their hero a favor? Whatever the reason, you might end up erasing the impeachments from the “official” record, but everyone knows they happened.
That’s something even the power-mad folks in Congress can’t change.
