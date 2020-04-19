As you know, last week we had to return to the Capitol for the first time since March 17 to approve the governor’s emergency health declaration and deal with the $416 million revenue failure in the current budget as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We used special procedures to debate and vote in small groups in order to adhere to social distancing due to concerns over the virus.
Even though we’d been meeting via teleconferencing and videoconferencing in the days leading up to our session work on April 6, we could not hold any official committee meetings or conduct official meetings of the full Senate, because the rules of our chamber require those meetings to be held in person. Those rules really had no way of taking into account something as extraordinary as this global pandemic.
However, one of the additional actions the Senate took while at the Capitol was to allow the chamber more flexibility to conduct business during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the remainder of this session and the special session, we will have flexibility to conduct official business, while still following health recommendations for social distancing. This means we will be able to remotely or virtually participate in committee meetings and Senate floor proceedings. The public will still be able to follow those meetings and session activity through our livestreams on the Senate website at oksenate.gov.
In addition to the work we still must complete on next year’s budget, the Senate still has the responsibility to hold hearings for executive nominations. These are individuals the governor has nominated for various positions throughout state government.
As chair of the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee, I am working with our staff to set up a meeting to consider executive nominations next week. I will physically be at the Capitol for this meeting along with some essential staff and some of our members, though other committee members and the nominees themselves will participate remotely in order to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus. Again, the public will still be able to follow these types of meetings online. All executive nominations agreed to by committee must then be confirmed by the full Senate.
I also want to remind everyone again—if you haven’t completed your 2020 U.S. Census, please respond. As of this past Saturday, the national response rate was 47.9%, and in Oklahoma, it was 42.9 %. The counties here in Senate District 27 saw some increases, but we need more people to respond.
Beaver County - 13.2%
Cimarron County - 7.6%
Dewey County - 17.0%
Ellis County - 21.9%
Harper County - 15.5%
Major County - 41.8%
Texas County - 28.1%
Woods County - 38.5%
Woodward County - 37.7%
Please remember, the federal government distributes billions of dollars for hospitals, schools, roads and more based on the population as determined by the census—that’s why your participation is so important. You can respond by mail, over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
