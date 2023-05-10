By Sen. Casey Murdock
It’s not unusual for the chambers of the legislature to have policy disagreements with one another or with the governor, but overwhelmingly, after thoughtful negotiations with input from all sides, consensus is reached and the people’s business is concluded. Right now, I’m very frustrated and disappointed that there seems to be more interest in making political points than doing what’s best for the people of this state.
Last week, the governor announced if the Senate doesn’t fall into line and support the legislation he wants passed, he was going veto unrelated bills to make his point. In one evening alone, he vetoed 20 Senate bills with the exact same message – until we support the bills he wants, he would continue vetoing any and all legislation authored by Senators who opposed him, even though the bills he was killing were completely unrelated.
Among those 20 bills vetoed, was my Senate Bill 291, which would have ensured the parent or guardian of a victim of child abuse could get a Victims Protective Order (VPO) against the abuser. I filed that bill on behalf of a citizen who couldn’t obtain a VPO for her child because the current law didn’t include this circumstance. Since filing it, I’ve spoken to others in similar situations, hoping my bill would be signed into law, so they could better protect their children from abusers. SB 291 passed unanimously in both chambers, yet the governor vetoed because of politics, not policy.
A few days after that, he vetoed SB 976, which would have created a task force to study and make recommendations on how Oklahoma could better combat and slow the spread of invasive species in order to protect our state’s habitats. We’re talking about everything from prairie dogs and feral swine to red cedar trees that use up massive amounts of groundwater and explode in wildfires. These plants and animals hurt our land and water and can destroy people’s livelihoods. Again, the bill passed unanimously in the Senate and nearly unanimously in the House. The governor’s veto message said the task force was “unnecessary.”
The governor likes to pretend he cares about rural communities. But I guess he doesn’t care about the terrible damage feral hogs and other invasive species are doing across the state and here in northwestern Oklahoma. They probably don’t have that problem in the gated community he lives in. Imagine that.
I would like to say by the end of the session, everything will work out, with a balanced budget that prioritizes core government services and good public policy that will move Oklahoma forward. But after the political games we’ve seen in recent days, I have serious concerns about what we’ll be able to accomplish this year. Nevertheless, I will continue to fight for a budget and public policy that’s best for the citizens I represent in northwestern Oklahoma and throughout our state.
You can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
