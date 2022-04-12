Before catching you up on recent events at the state Capitol, I want to ask each of you to keep our firefighters and their families in your thoughts and prayers. I know we were all very concerned after hearing reports that two volunteer firefighters battling wildfires in Beaver County had been injured. Please pray for God’s protection and healing, strength for their families, and please, pray for rain.
This past week, our focus in the Senate continued to be on committee hearings and votes on bills that were sent to us from the House of Representatives.
I’m Senate principal author on several House measures that are making their way through our committees. I won passage on Thursday for HB 2025 in the Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee, which is another measure to improve regulatory oversight of the medical marijuana industry. This bill simply requires a medical marijuana business to post their license in an easily seen place that is viewable from the street. Again, we have multiple measures moving through each chamber this session aimed at strengthening regulation and oversight, helping address issues that have become more prevalent in the years since the state question approving medical marijuana was first approved.
One of those measures sent from our chamber to the House would separate the Medical Marijuana Authority from the state Department of Health and make it a stand-alone agency. The bill would also empower the agency to investigate possible criminal conduct relating to medical marijuana and arrest violators.
I’ve also been carrying executive nominations for citizens from this district. Executive nominations are appointments by the governor to various boards and commissions throughout the state. Those nominations must be vetted and confirmed by the state Senate before they can become official. I’m proud to be carrying the nomination of Kevin Cates from Leedey to the Oklahoma State Board of Narcotics and Dangerous Drug Control Commission. I’m also carrying the nomination of Gregory Coulson from Guymon to the Oklahoma Liquified Petroleum Gas Board. I want to thank both of these constituents for being willing to serve in these volunteer positions and look forward to the full Senate confirmation of their appointments.
I also want to thank all the students, administrators and alumni who came to the Capitol on this past Wednesday for Oklahoma State University Day at the Capitol. In 1890, the First Territorial Legislature created the Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical College, Oklahoma A&M at Stillwater. Today, it prepares more than 32,000 students across a five-campus system for success through leadership and service and is ranked nationally as a Tier 1 research university that excels in the classroom and on the field.
I was so proud to welcome OSU Cowboys from our district to my office, and proud of the huge turnout of students and alumni throughout the building. OSU is making a tremendous difference in the lives of its students and the future of our state, with advances not only in agriculture, but in medicine, engineering and many other fields. Thanks to all who stopped by to advocate for OSU and make it a really great day at the Capitol
It is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. You can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
Casey Murdock represents District 27 in the Oklahoma State Senate. His district has 10 counties, including Woodward County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.