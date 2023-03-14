This past week I won approval for Senate Bill 352, which I filed to help more Oklahomans enjoy the great outdoors and hunting, particularly with airbows. These are extremely safe, easy to use and accurate. Kids and those with disabilities have no problem with operating them when they can’t use a crossbow. My legislation also allows for more does to be taken, which is a huge help in population control. We have the support of the Oklahoma Wildlife Management Association, the Oklahoma Airbow Association and the Oklahoma Deer Association. The measure is now waiting to go through the committee process in the House of Representatives.
I also received full Senate approval for SB 194, dealing with the Commissioners of the Land Office, the entity charged with managing public lands and other real estate to generate funds for public schools, colleges and universities. My bill adds an important check and balance by requiring anyone appointed to serve as the secretary of the Land Office to be vetted and approved by the Senate. We’ve previously encountered some conflict of interest issues within this office, and I believe requiring Senate consideration and approval will greatly improve the process. This bill has also been sent to the House.
Of course, throughout the session we have many special events in the Capitol. One of these returned for the first time in several years, and I was very happy to be the principal author of legislation marking the return of Bob Wills Day at the Capitol. Singer and fiddler Bob Wills was known as the King of Western Swing, and he helped originate and popularize a unique genre of music with roots in folk, jazz, and blues. His music also influenced the development of rock and roll and modern country music. Although he was from Texas, he moved his band to Oklahoma and he performed twice weekly at the historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa and played live daily radio broadcasts. His song Faded Love is actually Oklahoma’s official country and western song.
One of the Capitol’s most popular events for decades, legislators, staff and visitors enjoyed the musicians and dancers who would fill the rotunda to celebrate the music of Bob Wills, but the event was paused during the Capitol restoration work because there simply wasn’t space with all the construction. I want to thank the Oklahoma Historical Society and the Oklahoma Arts Council for working together to bring this beloved tradition back to the Capitol this past week.
Lastly, I want to thank voters in Senate District 27 who joined with the rest of the state in defeating recreational marijuana. Frankly, we’re still dealing with the unintended consequences of the 2018 vote to make medical marijuana legal in this state. W
e’ve been working hard to address those problems caused by bad actors who have used medical marijuana to create illegal grows that sell not to medical marijuana businesses, but to the black market. It’s resulted in organized crime elements from other countries coming into our state and we’ve had to deal with robberies, homicides, human trafficking, land-grabs and multiple other problems for our farmers and ranchers. We’re continuing to pass legislation to address these concerns, and I’m grateful voters gave a resounding NO to this state question.
It is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. Again, you can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
Casey Murdock represents District 27 in the Oklahoma State Senate. Woodward County is part of the district.
