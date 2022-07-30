By Johnny McMahan
“I’m singing in the rain
Just singing in the rain
What a glorious feelin’
. . .
Those lyrics from the song and 1952 movie Singin’ in the Rain by Gene Kelly certainly came to mind as rain began overnight and continues to fall in the area this morning (Friday).
We expect there was a little singin’ and dancing’ as the rain was fallin’.
More is expected over the next couple of days and will be mighty welcome after days on days of 100 degree temperatures.
Now, is your friendly neighborhood editor actually stepping out and ‘Singin’ in the Rain?’ Not exactly. I don’t want to scare the rain away. I am, however, celebrating and cheering the moisture!
Feel free to laugh. Or not.
On a serious note, the rain is a welcome sight not just for you and I but for the hundreds of people who have spent the last few days battling a wildfire northeast of Mooreland in Woodward County.
Firefighters from across the area and other parts of the state responded to calls for assistance and after some bits of confusion, air resources from the state and national guard came into play. Even before the rain, officials had gained at least some containment on the fire, though it was far from being out.
Add to that the companies who provided heavy equipment and water tankers, everyday folks who donated time, items such as water, Gatoraid and more, or money and it once again shows the grit and spirit of residents who live in Northwest Oklahoma.
The response is not a surprise. We’ve been here before in the wildfires of 2017 and 2018, tornadoes, ice storms and other crisis. Each time, the support was amazing.
The work of fire crews in terms of saving homes and livestock cannot be understated. They are the true heroes in these situations.
Most of the fire departments in this area and across rural Oklahoma are volunteer departments relying on men and women who take time from the regular jobs to serve their communities in times of need.
The past week certainly qualifies and we have little doubt they will be called on again as summer temperatures return in a few days.
Already as rain was hitting this area, a wildfire was causing evacuations in the Lawton area.
Sigh, life in Oklahoma.
Anyway, remember to support your local fire departments as they schedule fundraisers and dinners. Every little bit helps in getting fuel and repairs for the equipment that will be needed again and again.
And in the interim, let’s enjoy the weather for a couple of days.
Just singin’
Singin’ in the rain.
Indeed.
Johnny McMahan is managing editor of the Woodward News
