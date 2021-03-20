Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.