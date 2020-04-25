By Dawnita Fogleman
I guess I’m not the only one in the nation (or our state) to be asking this. As one who has been unable to experience the full benefit (or torture) of quarantine, I have a different perspective.
Rather than working less, I’ve been working more. Keeping busy is usually a good thing, but the past month has been exhausting with nearly all news being related to such a volatile issue.
The CDC has updated who is at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. In addition to older adults, people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes have the highest risk. Otherwise, most people who contract the illness are recovering.
The underlying conditions part has been exceptionally hard for some people. Let’s face it, nearly all of us have some sort of underlying condition, from allergies to autoimmune conditions and more. This new update should put some minds at ease now, though I’m not really sure it will.
I’ve seen people given only a few years or less to live concentrate on helping others and living life the fullest they possibly can under the circumstances.
I’ve seen others perceive their situation as severe and chronic and share emphatically how anyone who leaves their residence is putting them personally at risk of imminent death.
As stated above, the CDC is saying those with severe and chronic underlying medical conditions are at risk. In other words, those in already critical condition are at highest risk.
I think we also need to realize that some people are walking around in critical condition and have no idea. Severe heart attacks and aneurysms often happen to seemingly the healthiest people in society.
While people get caught up in the constantly rolling out negative numbers, they aren’t seeing how many have recovered, which is more than the active cases and total deaths. If we consider how many people have died of not-covid, well that puts things in perspective really fast. More people die in a week from other things than in a month from this pandemic.
None of us are promised a tomorrow. Worry has never lengthened a day. Prepare, use caution and live in hope.
My opinion, let us get on with our lives, work and businesses very soon.
Dawnita Fogleman is a staff writer for the Woodward News
