Apparently folks are happy with their representation out this way at the county and legislative level. They also appear quite pleased with the judicial branch.
At least that’s the message we see after the conclusion of the filing period last week for upcoming elections.
In Woodward County, Assessor Mistie Dunn, Treasurer Kim Bowers and County Commissioners Troy White and Donny Thorn are unopposed for new terms.
District 26 District Attorney Chris Boring also did not draw an opponent.
Same goes for legislative representatives. Carl Newton in District 58, Mike Dobrinski in District 59 and Kenton Patzkowsy in District 61 all have free rides for another two-year term and won’t be on the November ballot.
On the judicial front District Judge Justin Eilers and Associate District Judge Erin Kirksey also received another term without opposition.
There will be some races in bordering counties but nothing locally.
Obviously a sign that most think things are going well.
It’s a little different at state and federal levels.
While Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to say things are going well in Oklahoma under his leadership, and his campaign backed that up by releasing a list of 68 legislators who apparently endorsed his re-election bid, not everyone seems to agree.
How many “popular” governors have three people from their own party running against them?
The question, of course, is will any of those challengers - who are not instantly recognizable names - mount a serious threat to the incumbent?
Most would expect by November the race to be between Stitt and Democrat Joy Hofmeister, the current Superintendent of Public Instruction who won two statewide races as a Republican before switching parties a few months ago.
Open races always draw a crowd and that’s certainly the case for the seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe’s retirement.
There are 13 candidates, 11 of them Republicans, who want to go to Washington. A couple are or have already been there as U. S. Representatives - Republican Markwayne Mullin and Democrat Kendra Horn.
The field includes a former Speaker of the House, a former Attorney General and a good number of candidates unlikely to make much noise.
That, however, isn’t the largest field.
The 2nd District U. S. House seat Mullin is vacating to run for the Senate, has 16 people running with 14 Republicans, making the GOP primary in June a free-for-all with anyone capable of advancing.
Best name we’ve found so far has to be a candidate for state labor commissioner - Sean The Patriot Roberts.
Really?
Anyway, let the fun begin and we will see how the dust settles over the next few months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.