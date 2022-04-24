Some thoughts on a subject or two . . .
Noticed one interesting quote from a report on lawmakers approving a $700-plus billion incentive package to attract what everyone believes is a Panasonic battery making facility.
Sen. Warren Hamilton of McCurtain said, “What’s wrong with us that we need to bribe someone to come to the state of Oklahoma?”
The senator will probably find a lot of people who agree with him.
In this day and age though incentive packages are part of the deal if you’re trying to lure a large company to bring jobs to your state. We see bidding wars between states on a regular basis and companies are going to chase the best deal.
Gov. Stitt is expected to sign the incentive legislation on Monday.
From there, we’ll see what happens.
One thing is certain, if Oklahoma wins the bidding war, the company getting the incentives had better deliver on the promise of thousands of jobs and billions in investment or elected officials from the governor on down will be feeling a lot of heat.
*****
Oklahoma’s appointed Attorney General John O’Connor, who is filling out a term vacated by Mike Hunter, says basically he’s staying out of the investigation into the state’s deal with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants at state parks.
As supposedly the state’s top cop if you will, that seems to be a strange stance.
If there are allegations of wrongdoing involving taxpayer dollars, the attorney general should be very interested and active. It’s part of his job.
The OSBI has been asked to investigate and State Auditor Cindy Byrd has been asked to do a forensic audit by Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater.
The restaurant deal has cost the state $16.7 million already and there are some allegations of misconduct.
Attorney General O’Connor should rethink his stance and have his office take an active role in any investigation.
*****
Woodward’s Spring “Trash-Off” Day is coming up on April 30 and we encourage local residents to take advantage and help clean up the community.
All you need to take with you to the Woodward County Landfill is a copy of your water bill and there will be no charge.
This is a benefit that comes up twice a year and one we all need to participate if possible.
