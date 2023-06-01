For high school seniors this is undoubtedly the most hectic time of the year.
But it’s also one of the most exciting times.
Soon to be graduates are getting ready to head off to college, technical school or full-time into the workforce. They are also busy with seemingly an end-of-the-year activity virtually every night.
A couple of those special events were held this week at Woodward High School.
Tuesday was the senior awards and scholarship night, and what a night. Over $1.56 million in scholarships were announced during the evening from universities, local groups and more.
Very impressive by any standard.
Then, on Thursday student-athletes were honored at the 66th Boomer Booster Club All Sports Letterman and Awards Ceremony.
While the focus was on athletic achievements this school year, of which there were many, academics were again part of the ceremony.
Four local sports programs won academic state championships this year – women’s cross country, baseball, men’s soccer and women’s track.
Again, impressive.
The evening made it clear that local student-athletes performed both on the field and in the classroom.
Congratulations to all, and to graduates, congratulations on completing your high school careers.
We wish you well in all your future endeavors.
