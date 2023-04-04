By Sen. Casey Murdock
At this point in the legislative session, all the bills that were introduced in the Senate, won support in committee, and then by the full chamber, have been sent over to the House, and likewise, we’re beginning to take up the legislation they sent to us. Among the House bills we’ve already acted on was a measure to increase teacher pay and put more resources into the funding formula.
As approved by the Senate, this bill would provide the second largest pay increase ever to help us attract and keep the best and brightest teachers in our classrooms, where they’re needed. New teachers with zero to four years of service would receive $3,000, with a raise of $4,000 for five to nine years. Teachers with 10 to 14 years would receive $5,000, while educators with 15 years of service or more would receive $6,000. The measure would also invest an additional $216 million in the state aid formula which will help schools in a number of areas.
In addition to beginning to work through House bills, we’re also focusing more on executive nominations. These are appointments made by the governor to boards and commissions which require Senate approval. I successfully carried the nomination of Mignon Lambley, of Hooker, to serve a four-year term on the State Election Board. Congratulations to Mignon, and thank you for being willing to serve our state.
This past week was also the 28th annual Research Day at the state Capitol, bringing attention to the great work being done by students at Oklahoma colleges and universities. Statewide, only 21 students made presentations, including three from Senate District 27.
Ally Riley, from Alva, is a student at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and her research was on hospital stay length and readmission.
Uzziah Urquiza, from Guymon, attends Southwestern Oklahoma State University and presented research on pancreatic cancer, and his project was awarded the grand prize, which included a summer research internship and cash award.
Ella Moffet, of Woodward, is a student at Oklahoma State University, and her research focused on ultra-processed food. These research projects are helping make significant progress in a range of areas, including public health, so the work these student researchers are doing is very significant.
On Thursday, it was my privilege to honor the Seiling Lady Wildcats in the Senate for winning their sixth state basketball championship in eight years – they’ve won state a total of eight times. I think there’s an excellent chance we’ll be doing this again next year. Congrats to the Lady Wildcats.
I also attended a couple of great events back in the district this past week, including Taste of Woodward and Eggs and Issues in Fairview. These gatherings give me an opportunity to visit with constituents about measures moving through the legislative process, helping me do an even better job representing the citizens of Senate District 27. Thank you for including me.
It is my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. Again, you can reach me by calling 405-521-5626 or emailing Casey.Murdock@oksenate.gov.
Casey Murdock represents District 27 in the Oklahoma State Senate. His district includes Woodward County and several bordering counties.
